The People's Princess

Ice Spice’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ Title Divides Fans

By

Fans are divided over the latest title for “The People’s Princess”.

On Thursday, Billboard Magazine named rapper Ice Spice their “R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year”. The pansexual powerhouse has influenced the cultural lexicon with use of the words “like”, featured heavily within her blasé delivery, and “munch”, a reference to men only being good for oral sex in her breakout hit of the same name. Additionally, she’s dominating the Billboard Hot 100 with four top 10 hits, including “Barbie World” alongside Nicki Minaj and Aqua, “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, the remix to Taylor Swift’s “Karma”, and her solo hit “Princess Diana”. This Gen Z rapper has amassed a dedicated following and she hasn’t even released her debut album yet, but fans aren’t pleased with Billboard bestowing the compounded honor onto the 23-year-old rapper.

The reason isn’t too complex. Naming Ice Spice rookie of the year for hip-hop seems fairly reasonable, given her ascent. However, naming her rookie of the year for R&B is out of the question for fans. Listeners know that Ice Spice’s pen has created chill bars, but not R&B bops. So, having her take on the title of rookie for both genres doesn’t sit well with fans.

Honesty, putting R&B and hip-hop together and calling someone the rookie of the year for both feels lazy. Fans also bring up an interesting point on why two genres heavily influenced by Black artists are lumped together, but genres like country and rock, more commonly populated with white artists, aren’t combined. For example, newcomer Bailey Zimmerman was named Billboard’s “Rookie of the Year” for country music only. 

Fans don’t doubt the astronomical rise of “The People’s Princess”. With a fall tour around the corner with fellow rappers Doja Cat and Doechii and an ever increasing resume, Ice Spice is proving to the masses what she’s truly capable of. They just want to make sure that all of her titles fit appropriately.

RELATED

Ice Spice is Like…Already Legendary
Tags: Doja Cat Gen Z Hip-hop Ice Spice Rap
Read More in Music
Lizzo Fans Are in Disarray Over the Entertainer’s Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment Accusations
Are all the rumors true?
Lizzo Fans Are in Disarray Over the Entertainer’s Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment Accusations
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Saucy Santana Wants ‘One Margarita’ and More in Remix of That Chick Angel’s Viral, Tipsy Hit
Tequila Time
Saucy Santana Wants ‘One Margarita’ and More in Remix of That Chick Angel’s Viral, Tipsy Hit
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Cardi B Joins the List of Artists Dodging Items Thrown Onstage, but She Fights Back
Good Arm
Cardi B Joins the List of Artists Dodging Items Thrown Onstage, but She Fights Back
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Melissa Etheridge, Brooke Candy, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Melissa Etheridge, Brooke Candy, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour
Out of this world
The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Ethel Cain, Tinashe, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Ethel Cain, Tinashe, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
The Latest on INTO
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
Doll Week
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
BY Henry Giardina & Alani Vargas
Iowa Admitted the Shocking Truth About Its Latest Anti-Gay Book Ban
Book Bans
Iowa Admitted the Shocking Truth About Its Latest Anti-Gay Book Ban
BY Johnny Levanier
5 TikToks That Will Tell You How to Actually Wash Your Face
Life Compass
5 TikToks That Will Tell You How to Actually Wash Your Face
BY Henry Giardina
Are Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza Playing Exes in ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff?
Agatha All Along
Are Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza Playing Exes in ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff?
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Cheryl Dunye on the Black Queer Legacy of <i>The Watermelon Woman</i>
The INTO Interview
Cheryl Dunye on the Black Queer Legacy of The Watermelon Woman
BY Becca Barglowski
Who Is Emma Corrin Playing in ‘Deadpool 3’?
Marvel Baddie
Who Is Emma Corrin Playing in ‘Deadpool 3’?
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Where to Start with Classic LGBTQ+ Fiction
Life Compass
Where to Start with Classic LGBTQ+ Fiction
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX