Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Are Bringing ‘Barbie Girl’ to the ‘Barbie World’

Hop in. It’s time to take a trip to “Barbie World” and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are driving.

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie Barbie is around the corner. But July 21 is still weeks away. So, in the meantime, the Barbie soundtrack keeps releasing bop after bop for fans to enjoy. And the next single is ushering in a “Hot Barbie Summer” with Nicki and Ice’s new song “Barbie World.”

Following the remix of their song “Princess Diana,” Nicki and Ice are back together on a track. Danish pop band Aqua’s song “Barbie Girl” is sampled in the background, layered with a Bronx drill beat by producer RiotUSA. Nicki and Ice exchange bars referencing how, like Barbie, they’re the baddest to ever do it. With lyrics like, I’m a doll, but I still wanna party (Party) / Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend) / I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken / Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah), Nicki and Ice perfectly encapsulate the fantastical vibes of the upcoming film, the Barbie life, and Nicki’s alter-ego, Harajuku Barbie.

Nicki’s ascent into rap superstardom also propelled her various personas, one of those being the Harajuku Barbie or Barbie for short. This persona represented Nicki’s imaginative, fun, and ultra-feminine side and is featured in her songs “Super Bass”, “Barbie Tingz”, and “Super Freaky Girl”. The chart-topping rapper has leaned heavily into using Barbie as part of her image and to have her on the Barbie soundtrack with “Barbie World” seems like a no brainer.

Speaking of “Barbie World”, the song’s accompanying music video is just as fabulous as the track. Nicki recreates Margot Robbie’s giant doll scene from the film’s first teaser, surrounded by dashing dancers in suits, while Ice speeds down Los Angeles’ famed Rodeo Drive in a pink Corvette. Both rappers ride jet skis in the sky over pink clouds until the music video finishes with doll versions of Nicki and Ice receiving makeovers similar to that of Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie.

Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” sample in “Barbie World” is the perfect homage to the Europop band’s hit. The O.G. song comes off as a seemingly childlike song, with far from child-appropriate lyrics. “Barbie Girl” discusses what some people do in secret with dolls, while also shining a light on the misogyny surrounding the famous doll. “Barbie Girl” became one of the best-selling singles of all time and it’s getting more of its time in sun with its sample on “Barbie World” and Aqua receiving writing credits on Nicki and Ice’s latest collaboration.

The two New York City rappers are here to make one thing clear: “Hot Barbie Summer” starts now. Check out the full music video below.