Kendrick Lamar Is on “America Has a Problem” Remix, but Here Are 5 Black Queer Artists Beyoncé Should Collaborate With

Music superstar Beyoncé released a remix to “America Has A Problem” with Kendrick Lamar, but some folks were hoping for a queer artist to be on the track.
Queen Bey is currently blessing the world with her Renaissance World Tour. Somehow, the “Alien Superstar” singer had time to release a remix to her 80s hip hop influenced track with the Compton-born rapper. His second time appearing on a Beyoncé song, the first being Lemonade’s “Freedom”, Kendrick’s flow is top notch, as per usual.
His songs have covered LGBTQ+ identities in his music, with the most famous being the controversial song “Auntie Diaries” from his Grammy nominated album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. However, the song received backlash from his use of the word “f*ggot”, as well as deadnaming and misgendering his relatives throughout the song.
Renaissance is an album heavily influenced by the Black queer community and nightlife. Having a Black queer artist on the remix to “America Has a Problem” would’ve just hit differently. The internet has some thoughts on that too.
So here are 5 Black queer rappers that we’d like to see on “America Has a Problem”.
Doechii
The self-proclaimed “Swamp Princess” hails from Florida and is on the same label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), as SZA, Isaiah Rashad, and Kendrick. The singer, songwriter, and rapper has dished out an eclectic mix of music as of late. There’s the house-influenced track “Persuasive” with its ballroom influenced music video, the electric “Crazy”, and the TikTok loved “What It Is” that show off Doechii’s unique flow. Need more material? Check out her own verse of “America Has a Problem’ that she dropped online.
Ice Spice
Representing the NYC borough of The Bronx, Ice Spice has emerged as one of the hottest rappers within Gen Z. Known for her blasé flow and the use of the word “like”, Ice Spice has created a sizable following off her NYC drill rap. Her EP Like..? showed off her rap abilities and gained popularity on social media, specifically TikTok. Her songs, like “Munch (Feelin’ U), the whimsical “Bikini Bottom”, and the Nicki Minaj christened “Princess Diana” have made rap fans deem her the new “Princess of Rap” and memes have made her “The People’s Princess”.
Cardi B
With only one album, Invasion of Privacy, under her belt, rapper and TV personality Cardi B changed the rap game and broke records doing so. Her ode to upgrading herself, “Bodak Yellow” took over the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and catapulted her into rap stardom. Followed by a string of hits, such as “Cartier Bardi”, “Be Careful”, and the chart-topping “I Like It”, it was pretty hard to top the quick ascent that Cardi B experienced. The bouncy “Up” and Megan Thee Stallion assisted “WAP” further cemented Cardi B’s iconic rap status.
Cakes Da Killa
Rashard Bradshaw, known as Cakes Da Killa, delivers sickening rap lyrics over house beats that are perfect for any club or house party. Never shy, Cakes’ explicitly queer lyrics are delivered impressively at breakneck speed, similar to NYC house fan and rapper Azealia Banks. His 2013 mixtape “The Eulogy” gained immense popularity due to a review from music magazine Pitchfork. Several EPs and mixtapes later, Cakes released his debut album Hedonism in 2016 with plenty of energetic club goodness, seen in tracks like “Gon Blow” and “New Phone (Who Dis)”. Six years later, he switched up the musical influences, but kept the same exciting flow with his sleek sophomore release Svengali.
Mykki Blanco
Mykki Blanco’s presence in rap shines a light on transgender rappers in the music industry. The rapper, poet, and performance artist with a punk background isn’t afraid to evolve as an artist, working with performers who aren’t afraid to do the same, like Charli XCX and Teyana Taylor. They also don’t shy from highlighting their own story within their work, discussing everything from racial injustice, HIV, and queer pride, paired with avant-garde visuals. From the proudly defiant “Wish You Would” to deeply reflective “Carry On”, Mykki’s artistry gives rap a much needed trans influence.