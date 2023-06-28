Lizzo is All of Us at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert

It’s pretty much common knowledge that Lizzo is Beyoncé’s greatest fan. So when she went to Queen Bey’s Renaissance tour, she showed up and showed out.

What do you do when you’re in Poland during June? You attend a Beyoncé concert, of course, and that’s just what Lizzo did. On Tuesday, the certified bop star, fresh from an amazing set at the famed Glastonbury Festival, attended Beyoncé’s tour stop in Warsaw, Poland. With a coveted Renaissance ticket in hand, Lizzo lived her best life watching a fellow H-Town hottie perform and fans of both Lizzo and Beyoncé took notice.

The song “Church Girl” off of Renaissance has been seen as Queen Bey paying homage to her Southern and gospel music roots. During her performance of the song, Lizzo was singing every word with an unspillable drink in hand. Lizzo, whose roots and music are inspired by the South and gospel music, clearly felt the spirit during the performance.

A favorite staple of Beyoncé’s show is when she performs “Power” of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Flanked by slick dancers, including her daughter and icon-in-the-making Blue Ivy Carter, the choreography has gotten plenty of social media traction due to Blue performing it with her superstar mother. So, naturally, Lizzo knew each step when the time came to show off her power.

Of course one element that pulled at Lizzo’s heartstrings came when Beyoncé performed the “Queens Remix” to her number one hit “Break My Soul”. In the remix, which features pop icon Madonna, Beyoncé lists out different divas who left their mark on the music industry, which also features Lizzo. The “It’s About Damn Time” singer was visibly emotional when Beyoncé performed the tribute song.

In a follow up post on Instagram, Lizzo shared the same video with the following caption, “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to ‘Happy Face’ by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank you @beyonce.”

Guess one could say that Lizzo had a great time, especially when she went on Instagram live explaining how great the concert was. She even went as far as saying, “[when] I talk about Beyoncé’s show, don’t bring nobody up. Ain’t nobody comparing right now.”

Lizzo’s love for Beyoncé knows no bounds. When she won the Record of the Year Grammy earlier in February, she dedicated her win to Beyoncé in an impassioned speech.

“Beyoncé, woo, in the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform. My sister, she got me out of school, it was literature, I’m good. Where you at, Beyonce?? My eyes are wet. You changed my life,” exclaimed Lizzo during her speech. “You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much! You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you. God bless y’all.”

Prior to grabbing her Renaissance tickets, she did an Instagram live with SZA to dish about their excitement for the concert. But Lizzo had to let her fans and SZA know that she has been a Beyoncé fan since day one. She revealed that she had seen Beyoncé in concert 11 times. Now, she can make it 12.