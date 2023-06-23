New Big Freedia, Chrissy Chlapecka, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome back to INTO’s Queer Music Mixtape, your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music. Here, we’re covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

This week, queer artists are doing it up right for Pride month. With a couple bite-sized Barbiecore bops, new trans indie pop on the rise, a bounce record for the ages and more, there’s a little something for everybody.

We’ve included Instagram links in each byline, streaming links below for your convenience, and a full Queer Music Mixtape playlist from our Spotify page to keep you rocking out for hours to come!

Get down to the sounds of this week’s Queer Music Mixtape:

Central City by Big Freedia

The reigning Queen of Bounce is back in full force with his sophomore album Central City, and it’s almost too lit to handle. If you’ve been looking for any songs to add to a party playlist to set things all the way off, Freedia’s got you straight with tracks like “Booty Like A Drummer”, “Gin In My System”, and “NOLA Babies”. Along with his signature flair that we know and love, he’s employed famed Black talents like Kelly Price, Ciara, and Faith Evans to add some fun, new vocal flavors throughout. Freedia’s spent the years since her last album lending her talents to everyone from Beyoncé and Drake to personal injury attorney Juan LaFonta, but she’s saved the best of the best all for herself.

“Head B*tch” by Chrissy Chlapecka

Chrissy is continuing her impossibly sexy single discography with “Head B*tch”, a double entendre about who she is and what she’s giving the girls. With references to her “hot pink whip” and being the “head of the clique”, her bimbo Barbie baddie perfection is on full display. The upcoming music video featuring a sensual sapphic tryst with “Go B*tch!” singer Mel 4Ever is one we can’t wait to see!

“somewhere between the sand and the stardust” by Hayley Kiyoko

This week, Hayley Kiyoko follows up her introspective single “Greenlight” with an intimate portrait of grief in honor of her late friend Joshua Van Leader who passed away last November. “I wrote ‘somewhere between the sand and the stardust’ to remind those dealing with a loved one taking their own life that they are not alone – that all the complicated emotions they’re feeling are valid,” Kiyoko shares. “This song is a tribute to loving the people who choose to stay and embracing and finding peace with the memory of those who don’t.”

“Barbie World” by Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj (with Aqua)

The Barbification doesn’t stop! The most anticipated song from the soundtrack of the year’s most anticipated movie has landed, and it’s Aqua-drenched goodness through and through. The bisexual It Girl™ of the year rides this “Barbie Girl” remix beat as casually and effortlessly as ever, while our resident “used to be bi, but now I’m just het’ro” rapper returns to her iconic “pink wig, thick a**” roots. The thought of sitting in the theater as the credits roll on Barbie and hearing these two start going off in HD… we need to prepare ourselves.

“Funk Rave” by Anitta

In her first single released under her new label, Republic Records, Anitta is giving full Brazilian dance beauty. The accompanying video finds the singer and her dancers throwing it back to the pulse-pounding beat alongside a full field’s worth of shirtless street footballers, with the summer heat palpable through the screen. “It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music,” Anitta says of this latest single. “I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and leading with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”

“Hard 4 You” by Chela

You know when the music video kicks off with doing gay sh*t in the bathroom that you’re in the right place. Australian up-and-comer Chela gives a flirty, physical performance that goes perfectly with this genre-true romantic pop number. Her last single “Cool 2B Queer” was released a little too late for last year’s Pride month, but this year, it and “Hard 4 You” are ready to get their shine.

“Song About America” by Olive Klug

On “Song About America”, folksy fave Olive Klug takes on the immense task of grappling with embracing Pride in a country that is not proud of its most vulnerable members. While early lines acknowledge things like the dichotomy of drag bans and half-hearted corporate Pride campaigns, the bridge indicts the U.S. from all sides with the lyrics “A city in the forest so a cop can learn to kill/ The ones who blame the addict are the ones who made the pill/ 2 million in cages yet we boast about free will/ I feel like dying but there’s just too many hills”. Too many hills, indeed.

“Star High” by Tobre

Trans people will forever own hyperpop, and it’s always lovely to see the genre in the right hands. “FTMLOVE” singer Tobre (or “Frack 4 Your Life” singer, to cultured people) takes the listener on a stellar, glittering ride through the galaxy in “Star High”. Hopefully we can hear this one live at his next chaotic all genre trans music show.

“Sweet” by Jobi Riccio

Rocking Americana she/they and self-described maker of “music for former horse girls” Jobi Riccio is all geared up for her upcoming album release and is drumming up groundswell one tune at a time. This week’s new track, “Sweet”, is an offering to insecurity and the glorious shedding of it. “’Sweet’ is about owning the things I was deeply insecure about throughout my adolescence, and overall learning to celebrate that I don’t fit the mold of a traditionally soft feminine person,” Riccio explains. “I’m very excited to be releasing this song during Pride, which is all about celebrating who you are.”

“NEVER LAND” by Storyboards

Storyboards, the ethereally gorgeous trans producer behind tracks like VINCINT and Alex Newell’s “Higher” and Kelly Clarkson’s “mine (Ty Sunderland Remix)”, is officially back in solo mode with “NEVER LAND”. As the title implies, the tracks draws parallels to the story of Peter Pan and Wendy — though in a more fun and fanciful way than, say, a Ruth B. “Lost Boy”. As hesitant as I am to wish this fanbase on her, fingers crossed that the Disney Adults™ pick this track up for the streaming numbers alone.

Go tear up your local “funk rave” and join us back here next week for another Queer Music Mixtape!

Keep the tunes going with our official Queer Music Mixtape playlist: