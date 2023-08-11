New Dodie, COBRAH, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome back to INTO’s Queer Music Mixtape, your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music. Here, we’re covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

This week’s mixtape is full of firsts: Calvin Seabrooks landed with his debut single, Deney Adam put out his first EP, and Olive Klug’s sensational debut album is officially ours. When we say new releases, we really mean new!

We’ve included Instagram links in each byline, streaming links below for your convenience, and a full Queer Music Mixtape playlist from our Spotify page to keep you rocking out for hours to come!

Embrace the newness of this week’s Queer Music Mixtape:

“Call Me Wild” by Dodie & Cory Wong

Dodie’s biggest hits like “She” and “Would You Be So Kind?” might be full of romance and yearning, but don’t be fooled into thinking she can’t absolutely jam. We’ve gotten good tastes of her bopular behavior on last year’s “Got Weird” and her recent work in FIZZ, and now guitarist Cory Wong has brought out a new level of fun in this funk-filled collaboration.

Stream Dodie on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Stream Cory Wong on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“MANIC” by COBRAH

“GOOD PUSS” icon COBRAH is giving the only latex fantasy in her new monochromatic “MANIC” video. She may be restrained (literally), but the kink-clad visuals are anything but. COBRAH pairs the clean black and white palette with the wholly unclean “I’m so nice if it wasn’t for my kink” spirit of the track, all topped off with a beat that snakes its way into your ear and refuses to let go.

Stream COBRAH on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Friends With Benny” by Calvin Seabrooks

Actor/writer Calvin Seabrooks is officially in his triple threat bag with this revealing debut track. “Friends With Benny” is very Bentley Robles “Kiss My Friends” or Danny and Alex “Friends Kiss Too” with a reluctant twist; instead of reveling in the platonic passions, this singer’s looking for just one friend without benefits. It sounds like he’s having to beat the boys off with a stick: “Sometimes I’m such a Scorpio/ But is it my fault that these boys all want to grope me, though?”

Stream Calvin Seabrooks on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Elevator Eyes” by Tove Lo

I know we keep saying that Tove Lo is closing out the Dirt Femme era, but we mean it this time — not that we’d mind if it went on forever with tracks like this. Where recent singles “I Like U” and “Borderline” fill out the album’s extended cut with danceable fun, “Elevator Eyes” adds a slow, sensual ride with a sun-soaked poolside video to match.

Stream Tove Lo on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded by Olive Klug

A queer, acoustic, 20-something coming of age album is something that can be so personal. There’s never been an easy time to grow up queer, and the 2020s pandemic isolation/transphobic legislation combo surely hasn’t helped. Instead of giving into the despair of it all, Olive’s folksy refrains and whimsy stand tall in spite of it. The singer explains, “Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded is exactly what it sounds like; a brave proclamation that in the face of a world that tries to make us conform, take away our rights, and convince us that all hope is lost, I refuse to become jaded.”

Stream Olive Klug on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“All the Things” by Baby Queen

Hot off her Heartstopper screen debut (and soundtrack feature, naturally), Baby Queen is feeding fans with another new peek at her upcoming debut album. The romantic rush and euphoria of previous singles “Dream Girl” and “We Can Be Anything” have given way to this track’s lovesick admissions. Nothing but respect for the distinctly Swiftian notes in this one — what better part of Ms. Midnights’ style to channel than this solid “King of my Heart”-level bridge?

Stream Baby Queen on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Red Lights by Deney Adam

Makeup artist-turned-R&B baddie Deney Adam has landed with his debut EP, and we’re hearing nothing but green lights. While the sophomore single “Headdown” and cover of Usher’s “My Way” both shine through, the West Indian-influenced beat of closing track “I Just Wanna Dance” is undeniable, irresistible goodness.

Stream Deney Adam on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

It’s Not Me, It’s U by Rachel Bochner

Rachel Bochner’s latest EP is a dramatic, relatable collection sifting through the messy feelings of a less-than-amicable breakup: the spite, the loss, and the wholesale mess of it all. The singer writes, “The project was inspired by highs and lows I’ve experienced — from the mental gymnastics I’ve done to justify avoiding blame to feeling empowered to speak up when someone does me dirty.” The final track “Men Like You” is full of enough simmering female rage to fill out any good anti-toxic masculinity playlist.

Stream Rachel Bochner on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan

Closing out this week’s list is a girl who simply does not know how to miss. “Red Wine Supernova” singer Chappell Roan is once again bringing horny queer pop exuberance, this time complete with dedicated choreo and drag performers. We’ll definitely be snapping/clapping/touching our toes all summer long.

Stream Chappell Roan on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Get hot to go this week and join us back here next weekend for another Queer Music Mixtape!

Keep the tunes going with our official Queer Music Mixtape playlist: