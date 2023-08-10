Rapper Saucy Santana Is “Going to Put Gay Everywhere”

Queer rappers continue to influence hip-hop and Saucy Santana are two of the biggest artists leading the pack.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a genre that started in The Bronx borough of New York City and now is heard all over the world. Hip-hop is a global movement that wouldn’t be where it is today without the efforts of queer artists and Saucy Santana keeps pushing the genre forward.

Good Morning America sat down with rap’s rising star as part of their celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Saucy, who went from popular makeup artist to viral bop maker, has had astronomical success as an unapologetically femme, gay artist and he plans to put keep putting queerness front and center.

“We just need to be visible. A lot of times, ‘gay’ is behind the scenes,” Saucy said in an interview with GMA. ”I came in gay. I came in swinging. I’m going to put gay everywhere, music videos, makeup artists, whoever. It’s going to be gay LGBT-involved.”

Hip-hop has had a storied past with homophobia and transphobia perpetuated by rappers inside and outside of the recording studio. Still, that hasn’t stopped early queer hip hop stars, like Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Big Freedia, and more, from taking their place in hip-hop and making their queerness hyper visible.

Women in rap, like Queen Latifah, Da Brat, Lil’ Kim, and Missy Elliot, have inspired new women rappers, but also the bars of many queer rappers, Saucy included. The 29-year-old was quick to highlight how female empowerment influenced his rap ability.

“I grew up with nothing, but girls, so I rap from a female standpoint because it’s easy and it’s easy for me and it’s relatable to more people,” said the first-time MTV Video Music Award nominee.

With hits like “Walk”, the Latto-assisted “Booty” (which is nominated for a 2023 VMA), and “Material Gworrllllllll!” remix with the O.G. “Material Girl” Madonna, Saucy continues to show what hip-hop should be – inclusive of everyone. And on that iconic collaboration with pop icon Madonna, Saucy is still starstruck over it happening.

“So many people don’t even get to experience this or, you know, even able to get this close. Like you don’t even know where to go [to] find Madonna at,” Saucy said. “So, it was just mind-blowing.”

This “Material Gworl’s” star is brighter than ever and doesn’t seem to be dimming any time soon.