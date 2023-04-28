New Kesha, Big Freedia and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome back to Into’s Queer Music Mixtape, your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music. Here, we’re covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

April is drawing to a close, but these artists are doing anything but slowing down. Main pop girls are returning in force, LGBTQ+ up-and-comers are popping up like daisies, and the Queen of Bounce is doing what she knows best. What more could you ask for?

Whether you’re in the mood for placid sadboy acoustics, hot pink reclamation, or Troye Sivan‘s sonic lineage, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the baddies and balladeers on this week’s Queer Music Mixtape!

“Eat the Acid” & “Fine Line” by Kesha

Our first looks at Kesha’s recently announced album Gag Order are here, and the excitement is already reaching critical levels. According to her recent Rolling Stone interview, this may be her last album under her current contract, and it sounds like she has plenty to say before she goes. While “Eat the Acid” recounts a defining trip-meets-revelation, “Fine Line” delves as deep into the past years of the singer’s legal battles as she can under her current scrutiny. Even without exact reference, words like “Don’t f***in’ call me a fighter, don’t f***in’ call me a joke/You have no f***in’ idea, and trust me, you’ll never know” resonate.

Stream Kesha on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“$100 Bill” by Big Freedia feat. Ciara

You know it’s gonna be a party when you get the Queen of Bounce with (the artist formerly known as) the Princess of Crunk. Freedia knows how to set it off, and Ciara’s high-vibrational “Thinkin Bout You” pop sensibilities know how to keep things light and flowing. This track is a perfect example of what Saweetie meant when she said “something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to.”

Stream Big Freedia on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Bad Bitches Don’t Cry” by Priyanka feat. Ralph

Canada’s Drag Race‘s inaugural winner Priyanka continues to build out her cinematic universe with this energetic, look-turning video, serving up several stunning ‘fits in the span of three minutes (including a tearful Taste Test callback moment). The song is naturally catchy and fun — it’s a Priyanka self-empowerment anthem, there’s no other option — and the visuals, choreo, and feature flesh it all out in a very “main pop girl” manner.

Stream Priyanka on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“She Fell in Love in the Summer” by Omar Rudberg

Fresh off an MTV Award nom for “Simon’s Song”, the track he penned for Young Royals, Omar Rudberg is right back in his lovable sadboy bag. “She Fell in Love in the Summer” plays like one of those earliest Shawn Mendes album cut ballads; not revolutionary, but touching for people already invested in the singer. The A Star Is Born ’18 cut-to-live-vocals bit in the video is bound to be a memorable moment for Rudberg fans.

Stream Omar Rudberg on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Manic Dream Pixie EP by Peach PRC

Peach PRC’s glitterpop fantasy is in full swing in her debut EP — at least, on the surface. The artist released a series of vertical videos (available on TikTok, IG Reels, YouTube Shorts, etc.) over the past couple of weeks that come together to form a heavier, slightly jaded short film to accompany the project. Fans of Peach’s know that the dazzle and pink and dream of it all and her darker realism aren’t at odds with one another; they’re two colors that she paints with the same brush.

Stream Peach PRC on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Alpha” by Chrissy Chlapecka

What can we say about the Blackout-infused feminist ideal of “Alpha” that we didn’t already cover in our exclusive chat with Chrissy? Pink is in, Andrew Tate is over, and our bodies are our own now and forevermore. If you’ve ever struggled to balance the concept of true gender equality with the compulsion to hit gross men with your car, this is the track for you.

Stream Chrissy Chlapecka on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Spoiler Alert” by Ali Shah

Pop newcomer Ali Shah builds on the momentum from his last single “Jinx It” with this lovelorn groove. Between the intensely satisfying “Spoiler Alert” jingle in the hook and the short runtime, this track would’ve had a field day in the ringtone era (honorific, of course). Both his honest lyricism and the Liam Benayon production are totally charming, and we can’t wait to see what each of them does next.

Stream Ali Shah on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Hit and Run” by Luke Markinson

Luke Markinson wrote on TikTok that he “made this song for the girls and gays who live to stay out ’til 3am and oontz oontz”, and the mission feels accomplished. The oontz are for sure oontzing. And honestly, Troye Sivan has been a musical absentee father for long enough that it’s very nice to see his sons thriving in his stead.

Stream Luke Markinson on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Calico by Ryan Beatty

We close out this week’s mixtape with a solid ten-minute long music video covering three tracks from Ryan Beatty’s new LP, Calico. It opens with his placid lead single “Ribbons” and takes a visual journey through broken ceramics, running red, and masculinity in acoustic. The album is as explorative in theming as it is familiar in mood, and fans of Dreaming of David can expect to fall deeper into Ryan Beatty with this latest work.

Stream Ryan Beatty on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Live out your hot pink “Alpha” fantasy this weekend and meet us back here next week for another Queer Music Mixtape!