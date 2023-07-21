New King Princess is Coming

While King Princess is currently in the middle of an international live tour, they are not letting a little thing like that get in the way of new music. They may be playing to packed stadiums in the UK, but as King Princess put it, “I’m always in the studio.”

Their second studio album, Hold On Baby, is just nearing its first birthday. After releasing the album to critical acclaim, King Princess has been on tours with Kacy Mustgraves, Shawn Mendes, and even a one-off performance with Julian Casablancas. And in a new interview with Gay Times, they indicated that momentum is not slowing down anytime soon. “The minute I’m off tour, I’m in the studio,” they said.

“I feel in a place in my life where I’m just really getting in my nerd shit and sitting at my computer and in my studio and just making stuff,” they went on.

Although it sounds like any new material is still in its early concept phases, King Princess is already considering potential collaborators. “I have people I love working with, always, and then I add a couple people and start working with some new blood as well,” they said.

So what would the new music sound like? While they don’t want to stray too far from their current sound, King Princess is definitely looking to experiment and “get weird” with it.

“I re-tap into things that I really love and that I know that my fans love,” they said. “I think people like when I get weird, and I need to be my weird self. And finally, I’m back in my, ‘Oh, I can be a freak’. Just a music nerd freak.”

Although their latest tour is wrapping up, that doesn’t mean a new album will be right around the corner. But there’s still a way for dedicated fans to hear new demos early. “If you wanna hear any snippets, go on my Discord because that’s where I drop all my snippets,” they said.

King Princess’s current tour supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers comes to an end on July 23.