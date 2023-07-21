Kim Kardashian is Mother in Creepy, New Teaser for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

A new season of American Horror Story is returning to TV screens and bringing along a new face with it.

On Thursday, the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s horror creation American Horror Story released its first teaser and it’s as creepy as it is puzzling. All of Murphy’s AHS teasers feature elements of the season’s story coded within it. Coven highlighted spooky witches, Freak Show featured deadly circus performers, and Hotel focused on, well, an eerie hotel. Now, AHS season 12, titled Delicate, seems to center around children and if you’ve seen The Exorcist, Rosemary’s Baby, or The Omen, you know how scary children can be.

The teaser features a collection of women donning platinum blonde wigs that would make Sia jealous. These mysterious figures shift left to right slowly while in a circle, as if in a trance or as if they’re summoning something. Different ominous cut scenes of genetic work at play and a baby cradle add to the creepiness of it all. Then, we get a first look at AHS alum and frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator Emma Roberts and newcomer Cara Delevingne also sporting blonde wigs and spectacles, before we see Kim Kardashian (you read that right) flanked by the mysterious women as she holds a baby.

Creepy and confusing? Yes, but the teaser is actually a reference to the series’ source material Delicate Condition, an upcoming novel written by Danielle Valentine that was adapted by actress and playwright Halley Feiffer for the new season. Delicate Condition follows actress Anna Alcott who is convinced that someone is preventing her from conceiving a child. Well, after several failed rounds of IVF treatment, she ends up pregnant, only for a doctor to tell her she had a miscarriage. Unfortunately, no one believes her when she says that she can still feel the baby moving inside of her.

Consider us intrigued and a bit unsettled. Joining the rest of the cast are Murphyverse alums Zachary Quinto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Murphy has been known to bring entertainment heavyweights into his projects, ranging from Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Matt Bomer, Lady Gaga, and Patti LuPone, and turn AHS alums into Hollywood stars, like Indya Moore, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Angelica Ross. But some folks weren’t too pleased with Kardashian’s addition to the AHS crew.

LuPone went on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to express her disdain with Kardashian’s casting. Cohen asked the Tony Award winner if she didn’t like the casting for the new season and not only did say she didn’t like the casting, she went as far as to ask Kardashian, “What are you doing with your life?”

Well, Murphy doesn’t share LuPone’s sentiment and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he expressed his excitement to welcome her into the AHS crew.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said Murphy for The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Well, only time will tell what AHS has in store for the reality TV star, entrepreneur, model, and actress. AHS: Delicate premieres later this year.