‘Queen of Bounce’ Big Freedia Serves Royal Looks in New ‘Hey Queen’ Music Video

Big Freedia (pronoun flexible) is here to make sure every queen wears their crown proudly. The “Queen of Bounce” remixed Netflix’s Strong Black Lead video series Hey Queen with a music video of her own to promote Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Big Freedia’s music video serves as a nod to the significance of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) royal court culture, and a love letter to the rich history of New Orleans – Big Freedia’s hometown. Additionally, Netflix and Big Freedia will partner with HBCU Xavier University of New Orleans to bring a Queen Charlotte-inspired dance party to the university’s campus on April 15th, called the Spring Waltz. Not to mention, the “Queen Diva” Big Freedia will perform as well.

This Bridgerton-sequel will center on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, while exploring the relationship between her and King George and how it changed the Ton as we know it today. Like the rest of the Bridgerton-verse, Queen Charlotte is sure to bring plenty of drama with monarchy politics and intense romance to sweep you off your feet. Of course, we’ll be on the lookout for LGBTQ+ storylines within Netflix’s upcoming Bridgerton addition.

The cast includes Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell, reprising their roles as Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton respectively. Additionally, India Amarteifio, Arséma Thomas, and Connie Jenkins-Greig will play younger versions of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton. Joining the rest of the cast in this six-episode limited series are Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix on May 4.