New Chloe Moriondo, Miss Toto, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome back to INTO’s Queer Music Mixtape, your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music. Here, we’re covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

With big name LGBTQ+ artists gearing up for their late May/early June Pride season releases, now’s the perfect time for some of the up-and-comers to get their shine. This week saw drops from drag favorites, softgirl extraordinaires, and more nonbinary finery than we could’ve hoped for.

Whether you’re currently seeing the summer sun make its way to the stage or stuck in a city where the April showers are overstaying their welcome, we’ve got new tunes to fit every vibe.

Check out the best of the theys and gays on this week’s Queer Music Mixtape!

“SPLIT DECISION” by chloe moriondo

chloe moriondo fed fans this week with a super interesting dual-track drop: they re-released former songs “Celebrity” and Heartstopper soundtrack favorite “I Want To Be With You”, but this time in the style of the album the other track was on. The former SUCKERPUNCH track is redone as “Celebrity – Blood Bunny Version”, while the latter is kicked up a notch as “I Want To Be With You – SUCKERPUNCH Version)”. It’s a super interesting musical experiment that ends up giving each track a new dimension, especially for fans familiar with each era’s distinct sound.

Stream chloe moriondo on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Lip Gloss” by Miss Toto

Drag fave Miss Toto is back in action, this time with a track perfectly exemplifying the Chicago drag scene’s talent for sitting right at the intersection of camp and c*nt. Taking a break in the middle of her single to give a quick lip-posing tutorial over a bumping house beat? We’re going to have to stan on that one. Not to mention her officially taking the Lip Gloss crown from transphobic “Heterosexual Rights Movement” advocate Lil Mama.

Stream Miss Toto on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Boys Etc.” by Bright Light Bright Light

We love a nice disco-influenced track from Bright Light x2, especially when “gay sassy sax & trumpets” are involved. When it comes to a collab aficionado like BL, it’s always lovely to get to dance it out to a total solo single. He says it himself: he’s giving you music, he’s giving you magic, he’s giving you joy!

Stream Bright Light Bright Light on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Private Life” by Hand Habits

This new Hand Habits foray makes a mixture of levity and depth, the private and the freely expressed. The track’s official press release explains how the artist “surrendered to the present moment, trusting that whatever sounds and words emerged were meant to emerge” as they found their new expression. The song details intimacy in secrecy and the sense of rejection inherent to a onesidedly concealed connection.

Stream Hand Habits on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Renegade” by Lava La Rue

Lava La Rue’s eclectic sound (a psychedelic rock base swirled with elements of brit pop, indie, and more) is easy to lose yourself in. In this latest single, they lean into a distinctly rockier sound than their Hi-Fidelity work, building up to soaring guitar lines and almost grungy feedback. Between the further sonic exploration and the super fun Power Rangers / Ultraman-influenced music video, this new era is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Stream Lava La Rue on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Pure Imagination by moistbreezy

This artist describes her sophomore album as “a concept album that asks a simple question: could you love me too? and discovering that the answer is no.” Obviously, the question is not being asked of her fans, who’ve formed an even more dedicated base throughout the Pure Imagination era. The love for her ’00s electrodance sound and her sky blue, Y2K futurist, XCX World-esque visuals is palpable through her fan engagement online. Naturally, the feeling is mutual.

Stream moistbreezy on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“what would the neighbors think?” by Miki Ratsula

Miki Ratsula’s specific vantage point of storytelling as a trans nonbinary person is a valuable one, but the honesty and freedom with which they tell their stories is just as much so. Their candid discussions of cis/heteronormative shame in tracks like this, gender envy in songs like “jealous of my brother”, and more are made all the more compelling by their confessional voice and light.

Stream Miki Ratsula on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Pinot Noir” by IDK, Saucy Santana, & Jucee Froot

In a moment of regressive queerphobia at large in the US, it’s heartening to see a fully flamboyant and self-assured LGBTQ+ entertainer like Saucy Santana on a project like F65, putting him side-to-side with hip-hop industry features like Snoop Dogg and Musiq Soulchild. As far as his verse itself, it’s signature Santana: boastful, bougie, and bad (the good kind, obvi). The “My Neck, My Back” sample is just icing on the cake.

Stream Saucy Santana on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Proud and Lonely” by Jessye DeSilva

DeSilva’s lead single off their upcoming Renovations album gives a great look into the folksy goodness to come. As much as we love LGBTQ+ bops that feel like a head rush and a half, there’s a power in lowkey, classic sounds like these. “Proud and Lonely” delves into the collective grief and isolation of the past few years and offers a moment of exhalation. “Lay down those heavy bones you carry with you,” they sing. “Won’t you settle down?”

Stream Jessye DeSilva on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Stock up your lip gloss reserves this weekend and join us back here next week for another Queer Music Mixtape!