The mic was on

Reneé Rapp Sings Songs From Our Faves and the Internet Is in Love

By

Reneé Rapp has good taste in music and she’ll sing to prove it. 

Rapp shined on Broadway as head mean girl Regina George in Mean Girls. Then she took that talent over to Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. Now she’s busy becoming one of the internet’s most talked about recording artists.

Time Magazine, known for covering some of the most influential people in the world, recognized Rapp’s influence in an interview earlier this month. But she also had a chance to dish and sing about some of her favorite artists. And let’s just say, the mic was on. 

Rapp received Time Magazine covers featuring some of the biggest artists in the music industry on them and discussed her favorite songs that each person created. The 23-year-old gave her two cents on each artist, fangirling like the rest of us, but unlike us regular folk, Rapp has some vocal chops that she wasn’t afraid to use. I mean, check out these casual vocal runs she did from Queen Bey’s “1+1″ on The Terrell Show.

So, who did she discuss? 

Well, she’s a fan of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” and the “Although Enjoyment” TikToks too. Oh, and she loves Beyoncé’s deep cuts, like “Hello,” and she stands by them. 

@time

Reneé Rapp x TIME #reneerapp #snowangel #timemagazine #billieeilish #beyonce #singingchallenge

♬ original sound – TIME

She proclaimed that she’s in her Taylor Swift bag, singing a line from “Enchanted.” then took us across the pond, singing Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” before she gave a few bars from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls in the Hood”, letting us know she’s as much of a Hottie as she is a Swiftie. And after her singing one of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits, she deserves some “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”

@time

Reneé Rapp x TIME #reneerapp #snowangel #timemagazine #taylorswift #adele #megantheestallion #arethafranklin #singingchallenge

♬ original sound – TIME

Now, seeing that ex you shouldn’t see is a bad idea, but seeing Rapp sing “bad idea right?” from Olivia Rodrigo is a good one. Still don’t see our point of view? Then maybe you should listen to Rapp sing about Ariana Grande’s “pov.” Also, you could just follow Lauryn Hill’s advice in “Doo Wop (That Thing)” or just listen to Rapp sing it instead. 

@time

Reneé Rapp x TIME #reneerapp #snowangel #timemagazine #oliviarodrigo #arianagrande #laurynhill #singingchallenge

♬ original sound – TIME
This “Snow Angel,” who had the biggest female solo debut album of 2023, won over the internet with her song choices and vocals.

BRB, manifesting a Time Magazine cover for Reneé Rapp.

