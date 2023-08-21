Kenergy Kontinued

Ryan Gosling Sings “I’m Just Ken” in New Music Video and Fans Agree

By

*Photo credit: Barbie

*light ‘Barbie’ spoilers ahead

Barbie is the summer blockbuster we needed and the soundtrack is just as fire. Now, we have a new music video from the album and it’s bringing the “kenergy”. 

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has taken the world by storm. The movie has already garnered over $1 billion globally at the box office, making history and giving moviegoers the film of the year. But let’s not forget about the accompanying soundtrack, which is just as fire. 

We flew away to Barbieland with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”, watched Dua Lipa “Dance the Night” away, and put it into “Speed Drive” with Charli XCX. Now, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s other blonde baddie, Ken (Gosling), in the new music video for “I’m Just Ken”.

Assuming that our readers have been exposed to the greatness that is Gerwig’s film, be mindful that this music video has some spoilers.

Barbie viewers witnessed Ken’s frustration with being, well, just Ken…and trying to bring patriarchy to Barbieland. Thankfully he failed and the Barbies continue to run Barbieland, as they should. But before Ken and his fellow Kens were thwarted, they had their own civil war amongst their ranks, giving birth to an epic “beach off” and musical number.

RELATED

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Are Bringing ‘Barbie Girl’ to the ‘Barbie World’

Now, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at how the moment and the music came together. Gosling glides across the set and a dance studio, musicians (like rock legend Slash) make the magic happen in the recording studio, and fellow Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans show off their “kenergy” in the music video for the rousing power ballad. 

Interestingly, Gosling wasn’t seen as “kenough” when his casting announcement as Ken came out. But naysayers were dismissed after his performance and method acting interviews kept his name on everyone’s lips. Now, the internet is showing their support for our world’s Ken.

This Ken is a ten. 

Tags: Barbie Ken Ryan Gosling
Read More in Music
Apparently Jason Mraz is Bisexual?
Coming Out...Again
Apparently Jason Mraz is Bisexual?
BY Henry Giardina
Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Are Dropping Bops on the Same Day
Bops from Baddies
Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Are Dropping Bops on the Same Day
BY Carson Mlnarik
Read Your Texts, SZA. This Artist Wants To Collaborate With You
Left on Read
Read Your Texts, SZA. This Artist Wants To Collaborate With You
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Brandi Carlile, Tayla Parx, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Brandi Carlile, Tayla Parx, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
Sam Smith Moved to Tears on Stage — And It’s All Thanks to Rihanna
dreams come true
Sam Smith Moved to Tears on Stage — And It’s All Thanks to Rihanna
BY David Hudson
5 Times Victoria Monét Gagged Us in the “On My Mama” Music Video
A Bop
5 Times Victoria Monét Gagged Us in the “On My Mama” Music Video
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious
Quake Shake
The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious
BY Henry Giardina
Reality TV Star Paulie Calafiore Comes Out As Bisexual: “I Am Sexually Fluid”
Bi(g) Brother
Reality TV Star Paulie Calafiore Comes Out As Bisexual: “I Am Sexually Fluid”
BY Jude Cramer
Erin Reed Talks Anti-Trans Legislation, 2024, & Fighting Back
State of Affairs
Erin Reed Talks Anti-Trans Legislation, 2024, & Fighting Back
BY Faefyx Collington
Todrick Hall Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend
Boo'd up
Todrick Hall Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend
BY David Hudson
<i>Scott Pilgrim</i> Gets Anime Treatment in Newly Released Trailer
Coming Soon
Scott Pilgrim Gets Anime Treatment in Newly Released Trailer
BY Johnny Levanier
The History of the Pansexual Pride Flag 
Identity
The History of the Pansexual Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX