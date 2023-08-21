Ryan Gosling Sings “I’m Just Ken” in New Music Video and Fans Agree

*Photo credit: Barbie

*light ‘Barbie’ spoilers ahead

Barbie is the summer blockbuster we needed and the soundtrack is just as fire. Now, we have a new music video from the album and it’s bringing the “kenergy”.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has taken the world by storm. The movie has already garnered over $1 billion globally at the box office, making history and giving moviegoers the film of the year. But let’s not forget about the accompanying soundtrack, which is just as fire.

We flew away to Barbieland with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”, watched Dua Lipa “Dance the Night” away, and put it into “Speed Drive” with Charli XCX. Now, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s other blonde baddie, Ken (Gosling), in the new music video for “I’m Just Ken”.

Assuming that our readers have been exposed to the greatness that is Gerwig’s film, be mindful that this music video has some spoilers.

Barbie viewers witnessed Ken’s frustration with being, well, just Ken…and trying to bring patriarchy to Barbieland. Thankfully he failed and the Barbies continue to run Barbieland, as they should. But before Ken and his fellow Kens were thwarted, they had their own civil war amongst their ranks, giving birth to an epic “beach off” and musical number.

Now, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at how the moment and the music came together. Gosling glides across the set and a dance studio, musicians (like rock legend Slash) make the magic happen in the recording studio, and fellow Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans show off their “kenergy” in the music video for the rousing power ballad.

Interestingly, Gosling wasn’t seen as “kenough” when his casting announcement as Ken came out. But naysayers were dismissed after his performance and method acting interviews kept his name on everyone’s lips. Now, the internet is showing their support for our world’s Ken.

I love how every other acting Oscar campaign is "I hiked to the top of Mt Vesuvius during a magma storm to access my character's inner trauma" and Ryan Gosling's is "hardcore rehearsal for big ironic musical number in bleach blonde dye job." Just perfect. https://t.co/IhWcTz9Hs4 — Brandon Lewis 🔜 TIFF23 (@blewis1103) August 21, 2023

Most Kenergy filled video I’ve ever laid eyes on https://t.co/tHXKUfnPgj — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) August 21, 2023

if you didn’t like this scene i’m sorry to say but you hate joy. get well soon https://t.co/uVRJBF50Dl — ari (@renee_vous) August 21, 2023

ryan walked on that set and put his whole pussy into this https://t.co/9WkQQ3mIj1 — andy (@littlvrs) August 21, 2023

this role was made for him LIKEEE https://t.co/fLbYJJDnvC — allure (@allurequinn) August 21, 2023

I just love him https://t.co/MPjc7b3IzW — Nick 🥳 (@aftersunfilm) August 21, 2023

can’t believe the girls doubted his talent https://t.co/28xComidIw — elle, the foodie✨ (@inathestallion) August 21, 2023

ryan gosling you’ll always be famous https://t.co/2IVTX6eKxi — Nadia (@nadineksdizon) August 21, 2023

This Ken is a ten.