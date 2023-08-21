Ryan Gosling Sings “I’m Just Ken” in New Music Video and Fans Agree

*Photo credit: Barbie
*light ‘Barbie’ spoilers ahead
Barbie is the summer blockbuster we needed and the soundtrack is just as fire. Now, we have a new music video from the album and it’s bringing the “kenergy”.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has taken the world by storm. The movie has already garnered over $1 billion globally at the box office, making history and giving moviegoers the film of the year. But let’s not forget about the accompanying soundtrack, which is just as fire.
We flew away to Barbieland with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”, watched Dua Lipa “Dance the Night” away, and put it into “Speed Drive” with Charli XCX. Now, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s other blonde baddie, Ken (Gosling), in the new music video for “I’m Just Ken”.
Assuming that our readers have been exposed to the greatness that is Gerwig’s film, be mindful that this music video has some spoilers.
Barbie viewers witnessed Ken’s frustration with being, well, just Ken…and trying to bring patriarchy to Barbieland. Thankfully he failed and the Barbies continue to run Barbieland, as they should. But before Ken and his fellow Kens were thwarted, they had their own civil war amongst their ranks, giving birth to an epic “beach off” and musical number.
Now, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at how the moment and the music came together. Gosling glides across the set and a dance studio, musicians (like rock legend Slash) make the magic happen in the recording studio, and fellow Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans show off their “kenergy” in the music video for the rousing power ballad.
Interestingly, Gosling wasn’t seen as “kenough” when his casting announcement as Ken came out. But naysayers were dismissed after his performance and method acting interviews kept his name on everyone’s lips. Now, the internet is showing their support for our world’s Ken.
This Ken is a ten.