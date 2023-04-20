Tama Gucci Sets Music Ablaze With 4/20 Single ‘Only Smoke Trees’

Just in time for the 4/20 holiday, musician, clothing designer, vocalist, and electronic composer Tama Gucci is highlighting his love of the green with his latest track “Only Smoke Trees”.

His first new single of 2023, “Only Smoke Trees,” is a sample of Tama Gucci’s new music coming out this year project. The song exists at the intersection of Kelela and Frank Ocean, where the production feels otherworldly, futuristic, nostalgic, and melancholic all at once.

Created during the height of the pandemic, “Only Smoke Trees” was a byproduct of the world’s shutdown and how Tama Gucci and his friends coped with it.

“I was stuck in Miami and the only thing my friends and I could do was go to the beach and smoke – and smoking is also just so much better with good company,” said Tama Gucci. “That time really made me value my life and close group of friends. We really kept each other sane during such a dark time.”

Tama Gucci’s music video for “Only Smoke Trees”, filmed by longtime friend and collaborator Jonathan Qualtere, highlights this escape. An isolated beach day at Coney Island turns into an eventful evening on the coastline, as Tama Gucci sings about his favorite vice decked out in attire from his clothing line Tama’s Corner. With lightsaber fights in the background and solo time in the ocean with CGI explosions on the horizon, the music video for “Only Smoke Trees” blends reality with sci-fi elements to create a visual that you’d probably imagine while under the influence of a particular substance.

“Only Smoke Trees” single art

“I wanted the video to be simple, fun and cute to really touch on that time in my life where it was just me, my friends and the beach everything was still,” said Tama Gucci.

The Miami-raised, New York-based musician uses his vocals, innovative spirit, Jamaican identity, and fascination with ‘90s breakbeat music to create music that explores longing and romance in the digital age. With the release of his 2021 EP Almost Blue and the 2022 rerelease of Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe), Tama Gucci’s mix of nostalgia and futuristic artistic sensibility has made him a staple performer in NYC’s queer underground electronic scene. And with a clothing line worn by the likes of rapper Coi Leray and Telfar creator Telfar Clemons, Tama Gucci is claiming his place in the fashion world.

Everyone seems to be feeling the green. With Victoria Monet’s latest single “Smoke” and Big Freedia’s new cannabis line, Black queer talent are expressing their love of cannabis unapologetically.

Check out Tama Gucci’s music video for “Only Smoke Trees” below.