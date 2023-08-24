Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake are Releasing a New Single and the Internet is Ready

If you, in the year 2023, still have “Maneater” on rotation, I have news that’s going to blow your socks off. The legends known as Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, and some guy who dated Britney Spears one time, are reuniting once again to bring us a much-needed dose of Poptimism.
That’s right: you can expect another legendary collab and follow-up to 2007’s “Shock Value” single “Give It to Me” in September.
Timbaland teased the new single, titled “WE BACK,” on Instagram last night, and ever since we’ve been collecting screaming, crying, throwing up, and fainting.
Can you blame us? This is an epic moment 16 years in the making! A Nelly Furtado-Timbaland-That Other Guy collab in the year of our Lord and Savior Ice Spice 2023?
Nothing but respect for MY holy trinity.
The people have spoken: nature is healing
Prepare for your soul to leave your body…
This Fall, you WILL feel the beat!