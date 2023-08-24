Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake are Releasing a New Single and the Internet is Ready

If you, in the year 2023, still have “Maneater” on rotation, I have news that’s going to blow your socks off. The legends known as Nelly Furtado, Timbaland, and some guy who dated Britney Spears one time, are reuniting once again to bring us a much-needed dose of Poptimism.

That’s right: you can expect another legendary collab and follow-up to 2007’s “Shock Value” single “Give It to Me” in September.

Crying

Screaming

Throwing up https://t.co/BNyPLywisS — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@SwiftieCarolina) August 24, 2023

Timbaland teased the new single, titled “WE BACK,” on Instagram last night, and ever since we’ve been collecting screaming, crying, throwing up, and fainting.

Can you blame us? This is an epic moment 16 years in the making! A Nelly Furtado-Timbaland-That Other Guy collab in the year of our Lord and Savior Ice Spice 2023?

Nothing but respect for MY holy trinity.

Yeah, im religious. I believe in the holy trinity. https://t.co/N0dAuBG9Yv — Sai K (@AkriPasta) August 24, 2023

The people have spoken: nature is healing

the world is healing 🤝🏾 https://t.co/H1qp4cCk4A — JACINDA ✧˖°. (@brokebackboys) August 24, 2023

Nature is healing https://t.co/GRVaoNdKZk — Alex Gonzalez (@alexgwriter) August 23, 2023

Prepare for your soul to leave your body…

I fear my pussy will be poppin https://t.co/kT5EhjIh7G — Raimundo from Xiaolin Showdown (@angsty_angstrom) August 24, 2023

This Fall, you WILL feel the beat!

this will song will single handedly save this country https://t.co/LEhEdlWoUI — Tiffany (@bbytiffx) August 24, 2023

Promiscuous Girl was on rotation in my household every morning on VH1 Top 10 Countdown. https://t.co/6WYupVGNGA — Jostin G. (@grimes_jostin) August 24, 2023

Tags: