Victoria Monét Thanks Motherhood for Her New Voice in R&B

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét makes motherhood look and sound so good.

The 30-year-old sat down with Complex Magazine for an interview ahead of the highly anticipated release of her debut album, Jaguar II. The California-native’s title serves as a spiritual sequel to her EP Jaguar, which saved R&B in 2020. After penning hits for BLACKPINK (Ice Cream), Chloe X Halle (Do It), and her bestie Ariana Grande (literally half of her discography), she’s now focusing on her blend of soulful, slick R&B cuts.

One thing about Victoria, is that she’s going to give you choreography, penmanship, and vocals. However, after having her first child, Hazel, she mentioned that her voice changed.

Victoria Monét On How Motherhood Changed Her Vocal Tone, ‘Jaguar II,’ And Dream Feature | @Complex

“Having a child changes a lot about your body, but one thing that changed for me was my voice,” Victoria said. “Growing up, I was just very high-pitched, soft spoken. And having my daughter, I feel like I went through puberty because my voice is like a bit deeper and I guess more round, if I was to describe it.”

Honestly, if you close your eyes and watch this video, you can hear Ariana.

If I close my eyes, I hear Ariana Grande. 😂😂 https://t.co/qMnkhOffTO — 👑 (@CeeAye_Tee) August 24, 2023

Pregnancy changes the body in numerous ways for a lot of people (we say people because women aren’t the only ones who can give birth). Studies have actually shown that pregnancy can lower your voice two musical notes. However, the research also shows that vocal frequencies revert back after one year, indicating that the changes are temporary.

I feel like this happened to Beyoncé too. https://t.co/TXH1hpL3Ln — e. (@_air_in) August 24, 2023

Fans have noticed other singers have had their voice change after pregnancy, including “Alien Superstar” Beyoncé. Many noticed a fuller, richer sound to Queen Bey’s vocals in her albums after having Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. Compare Crazy in Love with Renaissance for best results.

“Some songs I used to sing and now I’m like, ‘Can we lower the key?’ Like, I totally understand more about what the body does after giving birth and giving life to someone,” Victoria added. “So I’m just embracing it.”

And we’re glad that she is. Fans noticed that her vocals were deeper and richer in tone on her viral hit “On My Mama.” Still, that hasn’t stopped her silky vocals and even smoother dance moves from shining on-screen and on-stage.

her live vocals have gotten better. you can hear the difference pre and post hazel https://t.co/EFFNfXsUck — gemini’s groove (@heysheridan) August 24, 2023

I never thought about how your voice changes after you have a baby but that completely makes sense https://t.co/qLVuD3xiz1 — Fadumo (also Barbie) (@FadumoM) August 24, 2023

I could def hear it when she did Party Girls. Voice like butter 😩 https://t.co/5b7B4RfMqh — BaldBarbii of Rahuvia 💖 (@taibunnii) August 23, 2023

i get what she means when she says her voice sounds more deep and rounded cus it’s def showcased in on my mama. i can’t wait for the rest of jaguar ll https://t.co/kAmr8VR8SH pic.twitter.com/pjjpN71sE7 — monét ꪜ (@flolikemyg) August 23, 2023

Yes! She had that cute high whispery speaking voice (that her friend would imitate).. but I love this sound now!! https://t.co/tCXxEHSsSR — † marcédes, on twt (@SedecraMarcedes) August 24, 2023

I can’t wait to hear the F.U.C.K outro in the lower register live https://t.co/H07iawHBlx — Toni Childs’ Daughter (@Godblessoatmilk) August 23, 2023

Victoria Monét, along with Keke Palmer and Kehlani, are representing for Black queer parents in R&B and we love to see it.