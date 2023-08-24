Why Dua Lipa Is the Ally We Need

There are many things we love about Dua Lipa: her music, her fashion sense, and her stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

The 28-year-old superstar is the covergirl for Vogue France’s September issue. Donning bleached blonde brows and her trademark raven hair, Dua is serving high fashion instead of disco diva this time around. But one thing is for sure, she’s going to speak her mind, especially on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s no secret that Dua has become one music’s latest and greatest queer icons. Telling fans “if you’re under him, you ain’t getting over him” in her breakout hit “New Rules” is a word of advice for queer and straight fans alike. Not to mention, her bops like “Don’t Start Now”, “One Kiss”, and “Levitating” can be heard blasting in gay bars all over the world.

And you better believe that she has the backs of all of the queer folks dancing ferociously to her musical catalog. In her interview with Vogue France, the Grammy winner spoke with the interviewer, Arthur Dreyfus, about her icon status for the LGBTQ+ community and how her songs are featured in RuPaul’s Drag Race lipsyncs. And if you haven’t seen All Stars 6 contestants Trinity K. Bonet and Laganja Estranja perform to “Physical,” then you haven’t lived.

The Barbie star had a few words in response to Dreyfus’ that were gay straight to the point.

“Homophobia and transphobia are neighbors of misogyny. Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves,” Dua said. “The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them.”

Honestly, she ate that. No crumbs and the rest of the internet thinks so too.

A wonderful woman who reads lots of books and puts out great pop music.



Unstoppable.



You go, girl. https://t.co/Gr2m3sjbfl — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 24, 2023

The Queen of Pop tbh https://t.co/Xul1vB2nh8 — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) August 24, 2023

Still gets me how Dua Lipa was the most vocal when it came to that damn baby’s homophobic rant and the rappers y’all scrap for on this app daily remained mute. https://t.co/XjtwKeFNhI — huey freeman (@joromiahh) August 24, 2023

lemme stream future nostalgia today https://t.co/s2GNvJ7Bun — Jake Wittich (@JakeWittich) August 24, 2023

She just gets everything so right. This is the perfect statement! https://t.co/qxdca7bG5J — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) August 24, 2023

Oh she snapped https://t.co/11eyXEL1Cj — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) August 24, 2023

This isn’t Dua’s first rodeo talking about her support of the LGBTQ+ community. When rapper DaBaby notoriously showed his true homophobic colors during a concert rant, she quickly discussed how she was “horrified” at the comments he made and removed his feature in “Levitating.” When attendees at one of her shows in Shanghai were removed from the audience for waving Pride flags, she was quick to denounce the anti-LGBTQ+ actions and vowed to create a safer space for fans at her shows. Additionally, she’s dished before in interviews how the LGBTQ+ community have been an integral part of her success and that her queer friends and members of her team are her “role models in life.”

In this house, we stan Dua Lipa.