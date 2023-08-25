Nicki Minaj Calls the Barbz to the ‘Call of Duty’ Battlefield

Attention all gaymers: it’s time to armor up with your “Barbie Tingz.” Nicki Minaj has officially arrived to the Call of Duty universe.

Yes, you heard that right. The iconic rapper has made “herstory” as the first-ever female celeb to be immortalized as a playable character in the long-lasting video game franchise. Nicki’s character is available to purchase in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II, and she isn’t just grabbing a M4 and “going awf.” If you enter the battlefield as Nicki, be prepared to live out the full Barbie fantasy.

The Barbz have entered the battlefield 💪



Get pink with the @NICKIMINAJ Operator bundle now available in the Call of Duty Store 💗 pic.twitter.com/DzWiJygkTf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 24, 2023

The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle, which retails for around $20 in the Call of Duty Store, includes a Nicki-themed loading screen, a pink vehicle skin (the “Nicki Whip”), and two specialty weapons: “The Baddest” and “Super Freaky.” Of course, the guns are pink –– and the bullets are, too.

And as for Nicki’s fit, she looks nothing short of fabulous. Players who opt for Ms. Minaj will traverse war zones with long, pink hair and a skin-tight pink jumpsuit under a black utility belt. “Big titties, big butt too” indeed. She’s also got some choice catchphrases like “Trust me, you want this bad b**** on your side” and “You’re dead, b****!”

Iconique.

Dear Barbz,



Today we make history.

History books 📚 will say that the HARAJUKU #BARBIE was the first female celebrity made into a character on @CallofDuty. I am so honored. So HAPPY. It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team. Let’s show TF OUT!!!



Love,



HB 🎀😘 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 24, 2023

If the collab sounds strange to you, all we have to say is, “Why do you hate fun?” Nicki’s Call of Duty character is providing options to a generation of gays that grew up choosing Princess Peach over Mario. She’s also in good company; Snoop Dogg is a playable character and fellow rapper 21 Savage is joining the game later this year.

Minaj celebrated the occasion on social media, writing in a message to the Barbz, “I am so honored. So HAPPY. It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team. Let’s show TF OUT!!!”

And much like how Ariana Grande‘s skin inspired a legion of gays to try their hand at Fortnite, the Nicki Minaj Operate bundle has convinced some members of the fam to answer the call of duty. The Barbz are having a field day on social media trolling the game’s straights and letting their pink flag fly.

While we wait for Pink Friday 2, check out some of our fave posts below.

barbz taking over call of duty with the nicki skin and making the straights mad 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3S5oTMn37D — welp. (@YSLONIKA) August 24, 2023

nicki minaj coming to COD is the biggest deal ever now other gay people will want to play COD with me — Keith (@poonkeboi) July 27, 2023

all the gays flocking to play cod cause of nicki minaj lord y’all don’t know about the SHIT that can go down on shipment/shoot house and snd late at night — ᅟ (@HYENAMAWS) July 28, 2023

Where my girls, gays and they’s that are gonna play COD with me? #CODwarzone #CallofDuty #NickiMinaj — bestie (@bestieTTV) August 15, 2023

i think watching gays play cod with nicki minaj characters will be hella funny — niz (@neejeey) August 6, 2023

Stanning the gays that are buying COD simply bc of Nicki Minaj. — KENTUCKY PAPI 🌾 (@kentucky_papi) July 27, 2023

best believe i’m buying that nicki minaj cod bundle when it comes out and my gay ass is gonna slay in all meanings of the word — Fraz 🫐 (@httpfitzz) August 21, 2023

All the gays on they way to dowland cod and kill da haters after they killed them on twitter now on cod too🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/oorqX50ILY — ★ Kost ★ (@KKxtszz) July 27, 2023

gays learning how to play call of duty in order to cosplay as Nicki and antagonise str8s, hook it to my demon twink veins 🩸



pic.twitter.com/9XflhyNL3J — Bertie Darrell (@bertiedarrell) August 25, 2023

Straights on Call of Duty when they see gay group of 10 Nicki Minaj's going after himpic.twitter.com/bAwVCREgkH — 𝕏 feat nicki minaj (@featnickiminaj) August 24, 2023

Gay people have always played and existed in call of duty like no way those men aren't in love with each other and no way their fans don't ship them



now people just get to use the Nicki Minaj skin like a pride flag to officially confirm they're gay — lorde's solar panel 𓆣 moonknight d-0 🙁 (@badguyintheplay) August 25, 2023

i need to see more clips of gay people playing cod because of nicki😭😭 — 🌠 (@N0TENIGMA) August 25, 2023

Call of Duty adding Nicki Minaj to pull in the gays was a cheap shot (that was absolutely effective) — Darren ✨ (@Stunbreon) August 24, 2023