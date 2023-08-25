Nicki Minaj Calls the Barbz to the ‘Call of Duty’ Battlefield

Attention all gaymers: it’s time to armor up with your “Barbie Tingz.” Nicki Minaj has officially arrived to the Call of Duty universe.
Yes, you heard that right. The iconic rapper has made “herstory” as the first-ever female celeb to be immortalized as a playable character in the long-lasting video game franchise. Nicki’s character is available to purchase in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II, and she isn’t just grabbing a M4 and “going awf.” If you enter the battlefield as Nicki, be prepared to live out the full Barbie fantasy.
The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle, which retails for around $20 in the Call of Duty Store, includes a Nicki-themed loading screen, a pink vehicle skin (the “Nicki Whip”), and two specialty weapons: “The Baddest” and “Super Freaky.” Of course, the guns are pink –– and the bullets are, too.
And as for Nicki’s fit, she looks nothing short of fabulous. Players who opt for Ms. Minaj will traverse war zones with long, pink hair and a skin-tight pink jumpsuit under a black utility belt. “Big titties, big butt too” indeed. She’s also got some choice catchphrases like “Trust me, you want this bad b**** on your side” and “You’re dead, b****!”
Iconique.
If the collab sounds strange to you, all we have to say is, “Why do you hate fun?” Nicki’s Call of Duty character is providing options to a generation of gays that grew up choosing Princess Peach over Mario. She’s also in good company; Snoop Dogg is a playable character and fellow rapper 21 Savage is joining the game later this year.
Minaj celebrated the occasion on social media, writing in a message to the Barbz, “I am so honored. So HAPPY. It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team. Let’s show TF OUT!!!”
And much like how Ariana Grande‘s skin inspired a legion of gays to try their hand at Fortnite, the Nicki Minaj Operate bundle has convinced some members of the fam to answer the call of duty. The Barbz are having a field day on social media trolling the game’s straights and letting their pink flag fly.
While we wait for Pink Friday 2, check out some of our fave posts below.
All the gays on they way to dowland cod and kill da haters after they killed them on twitter now on cod too🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/oorqX50ILY— ★ Kost ★ (@KKxtszz) July 27, 2023