Donald Trump Mocks Megan Rapinoe After US Women’s Soccer Team Crash Out of World Cup

You’d think most people in the U.S. would be sorry to hear about the women’s national soccer team crashing out of the World Cup in Melbourne. However, when the side lost yesterday to Sweden, right-wing trolls and pundits appeared to revel in the defeat.

The reason? The women’s soccer team is apparently too “woke”, is not suitably patriotic enough, and—of course—currently includes queer icon Megan Rapinoe amongst its ranks.

The tight match against Sweden was level when the full-time whistle was blown, prompting a penalty shootout. Sweden won 5-4. Rapinoe lost her shot at the goal. Among those to mock her was former President Trump.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, “The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the US Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the [sic] our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Rightwing YouTuber Benny Johnson was among those to share the sentiment, posting a video of Rapinoe’s penalty.

BREAKING: Woke US Women’s Soccer Humiliation



After winning back-to-back World Cups the heavily favored Team USA has been ELIMINATED by Sweden in the 16th round.



Team USA’s downfall was delivered by anti-America, anti-woman activist Megan Rapinoe’s EMBARRASSING free kick here 🥴 pic.twitter.com/uO3aDQcYbl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2023

Earlier in the competition, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (UNWNT) prompted the ire of MAGA diehards when some of the players chose not to sing the U.S. national anthem.

Back in 2016, Rapinoe went further and kneeled while “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played. She, and other players, said at the time they wanted to raise awareness around racial injustice and police violence in the U.S.

Rapinoe said at the time, “I can understand if you think that I’m disrespecting the flag by kneeling, but it is because of my utmost respect for the flag and the promise it represents that I have chosen to demonstrate in this way.”

Trump’s delight at U.S. team fail prompts reaction online

Online, Trump’s glee at the women’s team’s loss prompted raised eyebrows.

Trump blames Biden for US soccer team’s loss. pic.twitter.com/yxRYTpNL9R — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 6, 2023

Imagine being the front runner for the nomination for president of the United States and then using your platform to mock the US National soccer team and Megan Rapinoe for losing a shootout in the world cup.



These women worked their butts off to get where they did. They trained… pic.twitter.com/cOAhjTiXBV — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 7, 2023

The mean-spirited, anti-American, "anti-woke" gloat mob celebrating Megan Rapinoe missing a penalty proves that they never did place "America First."



They place their angry brand of Fox-brewed fascist nationalism, perpetual outrage, and pretend persecution first. pic.twitter.com/BKRNX8aMqC — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 6, 2023

MAGA loves that America lost because it suits their narrative and it’s a great display of how trump pits America against itself. And they don’t even know it. He’s the antagonist making Americans hate other Americans more than they love America. He’s Putin’s weapon to split us up — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 7, 2023

Man, Trump is really and truly off the rails now. — Bill G (@Bill_Gro) August 6, 2023

Rapinoe, 38, who plays for NWSL team OL Reign, announced before the World Cup that she intends to retire at the end of the current women’s league season. With Rapinoe as a player, the U.S. women’s side won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.