congratulations

Out Wrestler Anthony Bowens Wins a World Championship Title in Front of 80,000 Fans

By

Out, gay wrestler Anthony Bowens, 32, was one of the winners yesterday at what organizers claims was the biggest ever pro-wrestling event in Europe.

Bowens competes as part of the AEW (All Elite Wrestling) stable. Over the weekend, AEW held its ‘World Championship’ event in front of 81,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Bowens and wrestling partner Max Caster compete together as a duo called The Acclaimed. For this meet, they were joined by occasional teammate Billy Gunn. The three fought together in the ‘Trios’ category. They won by defeating the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews).

Anthony Bowens performas as part of The Acclaimed in London
Anthony Bowens performas as part of The Acclaimed in London (Photo: AEW)

Bowens was blown away by the event and his victory.

“I still can’t process any of this. Thank you to everyone who has ever believed in me!” he said on Instagram.

Whether one is a fan of pro-wrestling or not, Bowens’ continuing success, as an out gay man, in the field is inspiring.

Bowens was raised in New Jersey. He came out as bisexual in January 2017, but a couple of years later said he identified as gay.

Although he was passed over by WWE in 2015, he made a name for himself on the indie circuit. In 2020, he signed a five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) which has seen his profile soar. He’s now based in Los Angeles.

“He’s gay!”

Last September Bowens made history when he and Caster triumphed at the AEW Dynamite meet in New York City. In doing so, Bowens became the first out-gay AEW champion in the organization’s history. Afterward, he posted an emotional video to his social media about triumphing as a gay man, telling people “Everything gets better.”

In June, he made headlines at the AEW Rampage event. A female QTV reporter entered the ring and said it was clear Bowens was attracted to her. Bowens corrected her, informing her he was gay. The crowd then started chanting “He’s gay”. Bowens later said the unplanned support from the crowd had moved him.

Last week, Bowens posted a video of himself engaged in a sweaty workout, in preparation for what he said would be the “biggest match” of his life in London.

