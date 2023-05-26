Theater

EXCLUSIVE First Look: A Transparent Musical

By

After the Amazon Prime TV series’ two-hour musical finale nearly four years ago, it was only a matter of time before the Pfeffermans properly hit the stage. Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum presents the world premiere of A Transparent Musical featuring a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway.

The musical revisits the family’s journey through the Pfefferman’s youngest child Ali (Adina Verson), including transgender matriarch Maura (Daya Curley), and the exploration of identity, gender, and the meaning of family.

“When we planned the 2022-2023 Season, we knew that A Transparent Musical was an important story to be shared on the Mark Taper Forum stage. Coupled with this stellar cast, under the helm of Tina Landau and James Alsop, and current events, this musical is something that we all need,” said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick in a statement. “A Transparent Musical marks the first time that a story written by transgender and nonbinary artists — Joey Soloway, MJ Kaufman, and Faith Soloway –—will be at the Taper reflecting a community and a moment that has never been told on our stages.”

In addition to Verson and Curley, the cast includes Liz Larsen (Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, and Dahlya Glick.

INTO obtained an exclusive first look at production photos before the musical’s opening on May 31. Performances run through June 25, 2023.

A Transparent Musical
The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
A Transparent Musical
The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
A Transparent Musical
Adina Verson (center) and the cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
Peppermint in 'A Transparent Musical'
Peppermint in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
A Transparent Musical
The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
A Transparent Musical
The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
A Transparent Musical
Daya Curley, left, and Adina Verson in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography
RELATED

‘Theater Camp’ Hilariously Brings the Theater Kid Experience to the Silver Screen
Tags: A Transparent Musical, Daya Curley, Faith Soloway, Joey Soloway, New Musical, Peppermint
Read More in Theater
Sis is Bringing the Trans Revolution to Center Stage
25 Under 25
Sis is Bringing the Trans Revolution to Center Stage
BY Charlie Grey
Is Broadway’s <i>Summer, 1976</i> a Sexless Sapphic Romance or a Portrayal of Life-Long Frenemies?
she said, she said
Is Broadway’s Summer, 1976 a Sexless Sapphic Romance or a Portrayal of Life-Long Frenemies?
BY Matthew Wexler
In <i>Champion,</i> a Queer Black Boxer Struggles with Identity on an Operatic Scale
knockout
In Champion, a Queer Black Boxer Struggles with Identity on an Operatic Scale
BY Naveen Kumar
The Latest on INTO
Barbie Feels the Cold Approach of Death in the New <i>Barbie</i> Trailer
Existential Barbie
Barbie Feels the Cold Approach of Death in the New Barbie Trailer
BY Johnny Levanier
A24’s Latest ‘Mother Mary’ Casting Announcement Proves It’s the Queerest Movie Studio
Mother
A24’s Latest ‘Mother Mary’ Casting Announcement Proves It’s the Queerest Movie Studio
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Into It / Not Into It: ‘Side’ as Its Own Sexual Category (Ft. Kandy Muse)
Into / Not Into It
Into It / Not Into It: ‘Side’ as Its Own Sexual Category (Ft. Kandy Muse)
BY Ian Kumamoto
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX