EXCLUSIVE First Look: A Transparent Musical

After the Amazon Prime TV series’ two-hour musical finale nearly four years ago, it was only a matter of time before the Pfeffermans properly hit the stage. Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum presents the world premiere of A Transparent Musical featuring a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway.

The musical revisits the family’s journey through the Pfefferman’s youngest child Ali (Adina Verson), including transgender matriarch Maura (Daya Curley), and the exploration of identity, gender, and the meaning of family.

“When we planned the 2022-2023 Season, we knew that A Transparent Musical was an important story to be shared on the Mark Taper Forum stage. Coupled with this stellar cast, under the helm of Tina Landau and James Alsop, and current events, this musical is something that we all need,” said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick in a statement. “A Transparent Musical marks the first time that a story written by transgender and nonbinary artists — Joey Soloway, MJ Kaufman, and Faith Soloway –—will be at the Taper reflecting a community and a moment that has never been told on our stages.”

In addition to Verson and Curley, the cast includes Liz Larsen (Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, and Dahlya Glick.

INTO obtained an exclusive first look at production photos before the musical’s opening on May 31. Performances run through June 25, 2023.

The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

Adina Verson (center) and the cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

Peppermint in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

The cast of “A Transparent Musical” in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography