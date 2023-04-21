AMC Set to Develop a New Anne Rice Series Alongside ‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Anne Rice’s novels have entertained readers for years. AMC Network’s TV adaptations of her books Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are creating a new generation of Anne Rice fans. Now, a third series is in development about the clandestine organization, the Talamasca.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Networks is developing a new series around the Talamasca. Oscar nominee John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) will serve as showrunner and writer on the upcoming project. The Talamasca was introduced in Mayfair Witches through the character Ciprien Grieve, played by Tongayi Chirisa, who’s a member of the secret organization. In the show and Rice’s novels, the Talamasca are an ancient order dedicated to studying and chronicling the supernatural and devoted to keeping mortals safe.

With both shows already highlighting Anne Rice’s works, what AMC Networks calls the “Anne Rice Immortal Universe”, this new show leaves more room to explore new characters and supernatural plot lines.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, AMC Networks entertainment president and AMC Studios head, in a statement. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories. The standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”

Rice’s work was already adapted for the silver screen with the 1994 film adaptation of Interview with the Vampire film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Kirsten Dunst, and Christian Slater. Additionally, the 2002 sequel Queen of the Damned, starring Stuart Townsend and R&B/pop star Aaliyah were brought to movie theaters. Other Rice works have made it to the TV screen, such as The Feast of All Saints, but none have reached the same level of prominence as film adaptations of Rice’s work. Until now.

Mayfair Witches and the TV adaptation of Interview with a Vampire will return for a season two. The latter of the two was renewed for a second season, prior to the release of its first. Additionally, both series give solid queer representation. Trans activist, producer, writer, and actor Jen Richards stars alongside Chirisa and The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches. Whereas Interview stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid heat up televison with their steamy relationship.

AMC Networks purchased rights to 18 of Rice’s novels, which means that this third series is simply the beginning of a new era for the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.