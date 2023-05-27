“Heartstopper” Takes Us to Paris in First Season 2 Images

While Heartstopper’s second season may still be months away, we’ve already got our first glimpse at what’s awaiting the boys in Paris. Netflix has unveiled the upcoming season’s first official images, and the cast are giving a new meaning to the name “City of Love.”

Here's your first official look at Heartstopper Season 2 🍂 pic.twitter.com/QAeElRUN9Z — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2023

Season 2 will essentially pick up where the last season ended, with our boys having just made things official. “Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigate their new relationship, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” the official synopsis reads. “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Despite the drama teased in the synopsis, each of the newly revealed images are achingly adorable. Nick and Charlie are distracted from a map of Paris by catching each other’s eyes. Tara and Darcy have a nuzzle over the Parisian skyline. Tao and Elle sheepishly share seating at the movies. And Isaac (Tobie Donovan) embarks on his own love affair with a bookstore.

The new photos have fans falling in love all over again.

In addition to returning characters, some new faces are showing up in the second season. Most notably, we’ll get to meet more of Nick’s family, including his older brother David (Jack Barton) and his dad Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert). Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self) will become new friends for Elle. Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan) will be a new student at Higgs, and Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani) will be a new teacher at Truham.

From the sound of things, a lot more than Tao’s hairstyle are changing for the characters in the upcoming season. In the release date announcement video, Joe Locke teased a “more mature” storyline for Charlie. And while the newly out Nick found acceptance with his mother last season, he might not have such an easy time with his dad and brother.

Heartstopper will drop its entire second season August 3 on Netflix.