Agatha All Along

Are Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza Playing Exes in ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff?

By

Rumor has it that WandaVision‘s Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, will get the “bicon” treatment in her own spinoff.

When WandaVision premiered in 2021, the MCU’s debut series on Disney+ took hold of fans and newcomers alike. Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) battle with grief and dark witch Agatha Harkness (Hahn) became one of social media’s biggest trending topics and frequent water cooler conversation after each episode premiere. Now, with Agatha gaining her own spin-off, which will feature the talents of Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), and Broadway icon Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), there’s bound to be more chatter surrounding the devilishly charming witch. But before the show is even in production, it looks like rumors are already circulating around Agatha being bisexual in the upcoming series. 

Social media has been ablaze with speculation that Agatha’s character will be bisexual in the WandaVision spinoff. Popular Marvel source @CanWeGetSomeToast posted on July 30 about how Agatha will be revealed as a “bisexual queen” in the new series. The popular source came back with a new post on August 3 about Plaza’s character allegedly being Rio Vidal, a powerful green witch and Agatha’s ex. 

Plaza has already been rumored to play the witch Morgan le Fay, but Marvel is known to tinker with comic book characters for their different MCU TV shows and films, as seen with Secret Invasion’s G’iah (Emilia Clarke) becoming the Super-Skrull. Character aside, what really sent fans into a frenzy was the possibility of an on-screen queer relationship between Hahn’s Agatha and Plaza’s Rio. 

If all this tracks, Agatha: Coven of Chaos might end up being Marvel’s queerest production. Locke, who is gay, is still warming hearts for his role as gay teen Charlie in Heartstopper’s season two and he’s rumored to be playing Wiccan, a magical queer superhero who’s also the son of Wanda. Additionally, Plaza is bisexual, having spoken about her attraction to men and women in a 2016 interview with Time Magazine. And then there’s LuPone who has been a queer icon for decades. With a variety of queer characters already introduced, such as Phastos (Eternals), Loki (Thor franchise and Loki series), Valkyrie (Thor franchise), and Ayo and Aneka (Black Panther franchise), here’s to hoping the MCU gets even queerer when Agatha: Coven of Chaos premieres next year.

Agatha Harkness Aubrey Plaza Joe Locke Kathryn Hahn Marvel MCU Wandavision
