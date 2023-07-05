Leaked Photos Show Us How Great Amy Seimetz’s “The Idol” Could Have Been

It’s early July, and “The Idol,” HBO’s bid for a viral summer show, has already aired its last episode. The production was troubled from the start, but recently revealed photos from behind the scenes give us a glimpse of just what audiences missed out on when director Amy Seimetz was replaced by Sam Levinson after focusing too much on the show’s “female perspective.”

“The Idol’s” Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) was always meant to be a clear nod to Britney Spears’ rise in the early oughts, and Seimetz’s vision reflects that:

those cutouts are peak 2000s pop, amy seimetz really knew best https://t.co/Fr1qqKbdeI — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) July 5, 2023

When the powers that be removed Seimetz as director, they also removed any sense of “The Idol” being a feminist statement about the bubblegum pop machine of the early 2000s. Which is the show most of us actually wanted to see.

this version looks so girly and cute omg 🙁 https://t.co/WNLVO1gb4f — lavender ♡ (@daintysilk_) July 5, 2023

To cut this narratively essential plot point is wild. It illustrates why the public cares so much about her image. The specific trauma of publicly performing girlhood & being sexualized as a child but rejected when you actually grow up & embrace sexuality is the story we deserved https://t.co/brAQ4KKVny — stoobs (@thejstoobs) July 5, 2023

It could have been sweet, wholesome, and most importantly: for the girls.

the way we could've got a brand new hannah montana-ish show i am gonna be sick https://t.co/50MF0hYyaN — myuko//dadfinn agenda (@thorfinsgf) July 5, 2023

Now folks are calling for the original scripts.

Someone at least leak the original version of the idol scripts https://t.co/6upZyRWibt — heyz (@onpurposevinyl) July 5, 2023

This could have healed us!

look at the y2k stands, this was already giving off an early britney spears high teen show made in 2004 https://t.co/IBRXY6XqfB pic.twitter.com/9Z0G3xCeLY — ً (@iwaspinkvenomed) July 5, 2023

So the original was inspired by 90s Britney and Sam Levinson turned it into 2007 Britney. Okay. https://t.co/veZTYCIkii — gemini season ♊️ (@kneebiie2) July 5, 2023

We didn’t need another “Euphoria.” We needed Seimetz’s vision.

This actually makes me sick. It could have been a good show if Sam Levinson didn’t Euphoria-ize it https://t.co/TYD8TShjFk — rey (@exhaleholdtight) July 5, 2023