Prepare for Lethal Levels of Horniness in Élite Season 7

Netflix’s steamy Spanish soap opera Élite has just unveiled its official Season 7 release date along with a brand new trailer. But if fans were expecting any plot details in the newest teaser, what they got instead was a cryptic voiceover combined with a lot of making out—so we’ll chalk that up to a win. The trailer also confirms returning fan-favorite Omar’s new gay love interest.

The trailer opens with the cast falling through the air and trying to grab onto each other. “You get to a point where you start thinking, ‘Am I really happy with who I am?’” the translated Spanish voiceover reads. “‘Am I happy with the people in my life?’”

The answer to this last question appears to be Yes, as we then cut to the aforementioned makeout sesh (taking place in the middle of a desert for some reason). Here, we witness the return of Omar (played by out-actor Omar Ayuso), and he’s not alone.

Omar first appeared as a closeted Muslim student attending Élite’s fictional Las Encinas High School. For the first five seasons, Omar carried on a turbulent love affair with Ander (Arón Piper), the couple eventually becoming a throuple with new student Patrick (Manu Rios).

Although Omar and Ander’s relationship was immensely popular with fans, earning them the affectionate portmanteau “Omander,” Omar departed the series in one of its many cast shakeups. Now he’s back in the arms of a new beau, played by Fernando Líndez. But their tender moment is cut short when the trailer ends with the cast running away from something.

Élite’s first trans character Nico (Ander Puig) will also return to Las Encinas, though it is difficult to spot him in the trailer. Last we saw Nico, his relationship with Ari ended in disaster when she had difficulty accepting him. Here’s hoping the upcoming season gives Nico a richer romantic arc.

While the trailer is clearly intended as a tonal piece, a previously released synopsis has teased the actual plot for the upcoming season. “After another student’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past.

“However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

Season 7 of Élite is coming to Netflix on October 20.