Sara Ramirez Issues Blunt Response to That Anti-Che Diaz Profile Piece

And Just Like That… actor Sara Ramirez is still irked by an interview they did with The Cut earlier in the summer.

As the second season of the Sex And The City spin-off reaches its finale this week, Ramirez took to Instagram to issue a somewhat scathing response to the writer of said profile.

The piece in question appeared in late June. Writer Brock Colyar, who like Ramirez is nonbinary, sat down with Ramirez to discuss their role in the show. Ramirez plays the much-criticized podcaster Che Diaz.

Colyar probed how much of Ramirez is reflected in Diaz. Colyar also suggests, “Che became the show’s most-talked-about love interest. Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of eye-rolling from the (mostly younger) queer people I know, who found the character a hyperbolized, hypercringe representation of nonbinary identity.”

Colyar went on to wonder if, “Maybe the show was trying too hard to meet the moment, or maybe it was just being cheeky and trolling us all about how self-serious we get over the politics of representation on a fizzy sitcom.” Colyar wondered if Ramirez was “in on the joke?”

The interview needled Ramirez.

On Instagram, Ramirez said, “Been thinking long and hard about how to respond to The Hack Job’s article, ‘written’ by a white gen z non-binary person who asked me serious questions but expected a comedic response I guess (?). Here’s the good news: I have a dry sense of humor and a voice. And I am not afraid to use either.

“I trust that those of you who matter, who are not petulant children, who are smart enough to catch on to what was actually going on there, can perceive it for what it is: an attempt to mock my thoughtfulness and softness, while dismissing a valid existence and real human being in favor of TV show critiques that belonged elsewhere.”

Ouch!

“I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say. I am a human being, an artist, an actor,” Ramirez continued. “And we are living in a world that has become increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to free themselves from the gender binary, or disrupt the mainstream.”

Ramirez went on to list “some friendly reminders.”

“1. I can love women (and I do), while not identifying as one.

“2. Feminists come in all genders.

“3. When a cis man is in charge and has ultimate control of dialogue actors say, and you have a valid problem with it, perhaps you should be interviewing him.

“4. Further proof that this ‘writer’ knows little more about me than a Google search provides, I would have happily smoked that joint with them.

Colyar ended their piece in The Cut by saying, “Though I did happen to have a joint on me in the park, I didn’t offer it to [Ramirez]. I wasn’t sure they would get the joke, or think it funny.”

One thing Ramirez did appear to like about the interview were the photos. They included two alongside their response and gave a shout-out to the photographic team and stylists.

‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for third season

Ramirez’s posting comes as the season finale of And Just Like That… premiered. The final episode included an eagerly-awaited cameo from Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Earlier this week, Max announced it had already renewed the show for a third season.

“We are delighted to share that since the launch of Season 2, And Just Like That… ranks as the No. 1 Max Original overall and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date,” said Max’s Head of Content, Sarah Aubrey. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where Season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers.”