Scott Pilgrim Gets Anime Treatment in Newly Released Trailer

A decade after the cult film literally took on the world, Scott Pilgrim is getting a full series anime adaption featuring the original movie cast. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser along with an official release date for the series.

Titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the series promises to be much more than a simple retelling of the original story. Edgar Wright—director of the 2010 film, executive producer for the upcoming anime, and the main force behind getting the cast back together—tweeted cryptically back in March, “[The series] doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it.”

The original comics and film follow the hapless love life of Toronto slacker and bassist Scott Pilgrim. To win the heart of his latest crush, delivery girl Ramona Flowers, Scott must first defeat her seven evil exes. Along the way, he navigates an awkward breakup with his girlfriend Knives, balances gigs with his band “Sex Bomb-Ombs,” and gets advice from his roommate, “drunk homosexual” Wallace Wells.

Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley has cited shōnen battle anime as an inspiration for the comics, and now anime studio Science SARU (The Night Is Short Walk On Girl, Devilman Crybaby) is finally bringing that vision to life. O’Malley will serve as co-showrunner and writer for the series along with BenDavid Grabinski.

The cast from the 2010 film are reprising their roles as voice talent. That includes Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), and many more.

The Gays are Fondly Remembering Kieran Culkin’s Twink Era

Chiptune band Anamanaguchi, who created the iconic soundtrack to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, are returning to provide music for the anime series. The music was front and center in the newly released trailer, along with an electric color scheme and an art style reminiscent of the original comics.

All eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be available to stream on Netflix on November 17.

