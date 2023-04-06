‘Sew Fierce’ Is Giving an Inside Look Into Drag Design

If you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, then you’ve probably seen your fair share of televised sewing challenges. These episodes always bring one contestant who has never sewn anything a day in their life and it either leads them to create something amazing or something to be dragged on Twitter. So, what happens when all of the contestants on a show know how to win a sewing challenge? Well, then you have Sew Fierce.

This upcoming reality show will bring eight of the world’s top drag designers to compete for a cash prize of $10,000 in the first ever drag designer competition. Each week, the contestants will be faced with a new design challenge where they will create a sickening look and complete a photoshoot to highlight their designs modeled by drag artists on the rise. Afterwards, contestants will have their designs critiqued by judges based on the appearance and quality of construction behind their garments, with one contestant going home each week.

This is what happens when RuPaul’s Drag Race meets Next in Fashion.

Sew Fierce will be hosted by drag artist and DJ Barbada de Barbades, who’ll be joined by design mentor Jaime Lujan, aka Lucinda Miu, a performance artist, actor, and costumer whose work can be seen in Canada’s Drag Race.

“The creativity of the contestants exemplifies the drag spirit and talent within the community,” said Barbada de Barbades. “Each one of the designers brought their own stories and experiences to each of their designs and I can’t wait to show the world their talent in all its glory.”

Guest appearances include Evan Clayton, winner of Canada’s Drag Race Priyanka, NIQ van der Aa (a.k.a. Freya Frostbite), Spikey Van Dykey, Chad Hurst, Kiki Coe, Stephanie Benadetto, and The Villbergs.

Behind many a talented drag artist is an equally talented drag designer. These eight contestants, consisting of Bebe Brunjes, Benjamin Toner, Dianna DiNoble, Miss E, Seven MacLennan-Nobrega, Kyle Sherwin, Rich “Gidget Galore” Kuntz, Terrence Henderson, will show the world just what they’re made of.

Sew Fierce will premiere on OUTtv on Friday, April 14, 2023.