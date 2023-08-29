‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Cast Is Coming and These Photos Prove It

Netflix dropped some poster stills of Sex Education season 4 and let’s just say that this new season is “coming.”

Summer is ending and school is almost in session. And while that means less time enjoying sunshine, it does mean that season 4 of Sex Education is on its way. Sadly, Netflix’s coming-of-age series is concluding, but based on the most recent promo, it might be “coming” to an end in a big way.

*come* and face the music pic.twitter.com/ffWYGXxml0 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 29, 2023

On Tuesday, Sex Education’s X (formerly Twitter) account, gave fans some images of the cast in what appears to be them experiencing the “Big O.” And they range from risque to straight up comedic.

You have Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) who just seems to be living his best life, Maeve (Emma Mackey) could care less, Otis (Asa Butterfield) might’ve got something in his eye, and Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) is definitely coming…to some interesting conclusions on her own.

Then there’s Ruby (Mimi Keene) and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) who seem to be seeing fireworks. Adam (Connor Swindells) might win for goofiest sex face. But Dr. Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) face takes the cake.

If these images seem familiar, it’s because you might notice a reference to the 2013 erotic art film Nymphomaniac starring Charlotte Gainsbourg, Shia LeBouf, Christian Slater, Uma Thurman, Jamie Bell, and Mia Goth. The film was known for its explicit sex scenes, but we’re pretty sure the only references from Nymphomaniac come from its poster stills.

Sex Education – Season 4



Nymphomaniac (2014) Dir. Lars Von Trier pic.twitter.com/2v0WpPwiXw — Alex Guax (@alexguax) August 29, 2023

Sex Education is all about positive and progressive, well, sex education and the series is as heartwarming as it is informative. And it doesn’t hurt that the awkward moments in it are extremely hilarious. For three seasons, audiences have watched Otis Milburn therapize Moordale Secondary school’s student body, bringing Maeve and Eric into his misadventures, and giving his mom, Dr. Milburn, a few headaches along the way.

Season 4 will see Otis and his classmates in a new school, Cavendish Sixth Form College, that comes with a whole new set of problems for the Moordale Secondary transfers. But before we can dive into all that season 4 has to offer, the new promo has all of the fans talking.

Sex Education season 4 premieres on September 21 on Netflix.