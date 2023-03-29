We’re Seeing Double With Rachel Weisz as Identical Twins in the Stylish Psychological Thriller Series ‘Dead Ringers’

*photo credit: Prime Video

Are you seeing double? Nope, that’s just Rachel Weisz starring as identical twins in Prime Video’s upcoming series Dead Ringers.

In this reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1989 cult classic, Weisz stars as Beverly and Elliot Mantle, twin gynecologists. Like many twins, they share everything. From drugs, lovers, the desire to push the boundaries of modern medicine. Well, maybe not at all twins do this, but the Mantle twins do. With their high-powered positions, they’re ready to challenge medical ethics and bring women’s health out of the clutches of antiquated practices.

Based on the trailer, this won’t be an easy feat for these two. It seems like the duo will have to navigate money-hungry investors, dissenting opinions from outsiders, and their own personal ambitions. Not to mention, Beverly and Elliot share everything, except for one lover – a woman named Genevieve (Britne Oldford).

Do we smell drama? Yes. Do we want more? Also, yes.

Along with Weisz and Oldford, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan. Weisz technically is doing triple duty, as she’s also an executive producer on this limited series, created by playwright Alice Birch. The directorial team includes executive producer Sean Durkin (The Nest), Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, Yellowjackets, Lauren Wolkstein (Y: The Last Man, Queen Sugar), and Karena Evans (reboot of Gossip Girl, Snowfall, music videos for Chlöe, Drake, and SZA).

Dead Ringers premieres on April 21 on Prime Video.