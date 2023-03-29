Double Trouble

We’re Seeing Double With Rachel Weisz as Identical Twins in the Stylish Psychological Thriller Series ‘Dead Ringers’

By

*photo credit: Prime Video

Are you seeing double? Nope, that’s just Rachel Weisz starring as identical twins in Prime Video’s upcoming series Dead Ringers

In this reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1989 cult classic, Weisz stars as Beverly and Elliot Mantle, twin gynecologists. Like many twins, they share everything. From drugs, lovers, the desire to push the boundaries of modern medicine. Well, maybe not at all twins do this, but the Mantle twins do. With their high-powered positions, they’re ready to challenge medical ethics and bring women’s health out of the clutches of antiquated practices. 

Based on the trailer, this won’t be an easy feat for these two. It seems like the duo will have to navigate money-hungry investors, dissenting opinions from outsiders, and their own personal ambitions. Not to mention, Beverly and Elliot share everything, except for one lover – a woman named Genevieve (Britne Oldford).

Do we smell drama? Yes. Do we want more? Also, yes.

Along with Weisz and Oldford, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan. Weisz technically is doing triple duty, as she’s also an executive producer on this limited series, created by playwright Alice Birch. The directorial team includes executive producer Sean Durkin (The Nest), Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, Yellowjackets, Lauren Wolkstein (Y: The Last Man, Queen Sugar), and Karena Evans (reboot of Gossip Girl, Snowfall, music videos for Chlöe, Drake, and SZA).

Dead Ringers premieres on April 21 on Prime Video. 

RELATED

Daniel Craig Just Made a Big Announcement and We’re All Thinking the Same Thing

Is he trying to tell us something?

Tags: Dead Ringers, Prime Video, Rachel Weisz
Read More in TV
Chris Chalk Will Play James Baldwin in the Next Season of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud”
Casting Couch
Chris Chalk Will Play James Baldwin in the Next Season of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud”
BY Johnny Levanier
A Major “Ted Lasso” Character Just Came Out as Gay
Gay Lasso
A Major “Ted Lasso” Character Just Came Out as Gay
BY Henry Giardina
Bob the Drag Queen Gags Fellow ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Salina EsTitties With a ‘Glovely’ West Hollywood Performance
Gagworthy Performance
Bob the Drag Queen Gags Fellow ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Salina EsTitties With a ‘Glovely’ West Hollywood Performance
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
boygenius Announces Summer Tour
For the Record
boygenius Announces Summer Tour
BY Johnny Levanier
By Letting Down Luxx Noir London, “Drag Race” Let Down Black Women and Femmes Everywhere
Misogynoir
By Letting Down Luxx Noir London, “Drag Race” Let Down Black Women and Femmes Everywhere
BY Avery Ware
Black Men Are Allowed Complexity: Exploring Black Masculinity in Film and Television
Representation Matters
Black Men Are Allowed Complexity: Exploring Black Masculinity in Film and Television
BY Anwar Uhuru
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX