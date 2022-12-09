On the Case

Daniel Craig Just Made a Big Announcement and We’re All Thinking the Same Thing

By

We’ve been suggestively raising our eyebrows at a certain ex-Bond star for the better part of this year: but can you blame us? As of today, it’s looking extremely probably that Daniel Craig might be due for a closet door bustdown in 2023.

The Daniel Craig 2022 timeline has gone a little something like this:

January: Craig tells press about the time when Javier Bardem popped out of a cake Debbie Reynolds-style to serenade him on his birthday while the two were on the Skyfall set.

October: Craig announces that he kisses all of his leading men…on the mouth. 

Late October: Craig’s Knives Out: Glass Onion character Benoit Blanc comes out as gay, confirming what we all knew after hearing Craig sing Sondheim in the first film.

November: Craig appears in a suspiciously he/they lesbian pose for a vodka ad directed by “I come off very gay” director Taika Waititi.

And that brings us to the present day, in which Craig announces his involvement in Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All director Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming project Queer, an adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novel.

I don’t need to tell you this, but something VERY LGBTQ is going on.

Tell us you’re a fan of Stephen Sondheim without telling us you’re a fan of Stephen Sondheim.

The fact that Burroughs is a famously difficult author to adapt to the screen is beside the point: whatever this movie ends up being, we’re seeing it. Suck it, Naked Lunch!

