Knives Out Director Confirms That Detective Benoit Blanc Is Gay, “Obviously”

Ready to peel back another layer in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Well, one of those layers reveals that our southern sleuth Benoit Blanc is “obviously gay.”

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director Rian Johnson confirmed Blanc’s sexuality. When asked about he responded with, “Yes, he obviously is.” Johnson’s and Netflix’s representatives have seemingly confirmed this as well.

Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, a world-renowned detective who shrewdly solves cases surrounded by some of the zaniest cast members out there. We last saw him in Knives Out, also directed by Johnson, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, and Ana de Amas.

With the return of Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery comes a new adventure and a new cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. But also a part of this campy mystery is Blanc’s partner.

Johnson also confirmed that Blanc’s beau will make an appearance in the film. Additionally, he will make for a star-studded cameo, as Johnson alluded to him being portrayed by a famous actor.

“There’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with,” Johnson proclaimed.

Craig also praised the casting choice for his character’s partner. “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

The second film to highlight Blanc’s sleuthing endeavors isn’t being billed as a direct sequel to its predecessor, but will still exist within the Knives Out franchise.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles.”

You already had us at “gay detective”, but consider us doubly intrigued by the plot. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix on December 23, 2022.