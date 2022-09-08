The First Trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reveals New Layers to the Film

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to the silver screen with a new case and a new dynamic set of people in his orbit in the first trailer for the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Blanc voices over the trailer, “Ladies and gentlemen, you expected a mystery. You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game”. And judging by the trailer, we are in for a suspenseful ride.

The long-awaited sequel brings the eccentric detective to Greece where he’s thrust into solving a murder mystery with a cast of characters played by nonbinary icon Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. The trailer shows that this sequel will be full of suspense, camp, and intrigue.

The first Knives Out film was met with critical acclaim for its performances and story, even bringing in an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. It was also a box office success, raking in over $311 million dollars.

There was plenty of excitement for the first film. So naturally, the trailer to the second film set the internet ablaze.

Kathryn Hahn yelling “holy shit!” while Jessica Henwick is covering her mouth in shock is the type of Rian Johnson whodunnit chaos I’ve been missing #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/GcM53gTNhb — Braddington (@bradwhipple) September 8, 2022

are you normal or are you in love with a character that hadn’t spoken any words yet? #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/Blvr1npL5j — 💭 (@drewlynthinkerr) September 8, 2022

this character is soooo kathryn hahn style in a way i just can't explain #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/6sH1HGVEBy — 🧩 ale (@hahnxscarlet) September 8, 2022

JANELLE MONÁE AND KATHRYN HAHN THIS IS MY JOKER I WILL BE INSUFFERABLE #GlassOnion https://t.co/D1KOWmTDv4 — Nic 🦇🇬🇩 (@njnic23) September 8, 2022

Name a better sequence of events in a trailer I FUCKING DARE YOU. #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/SluJXLn4WB — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 8, 2022

I'm gonna need @rianjohnson to put Chris Pine and Florence Pugh in the next @KnivesOut mystery (after #GlassOnion) JUST for the press tour. — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) September 8, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix and in select theaters on December 23, 2022.