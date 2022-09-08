Murder Mystery

The First Trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reveals New Layers to the Film

By

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to the silver screen with a new case and a new dynamic set of people in his orbit in the first trailer for the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Blanc voices over the trailer, “Ladies and gentlemen, you expected a mystery. You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game”. And judging by the trailer, we are in for a suspenseful ride. 

The long-awaited sequel brings the eccentric detective to Greece where he’s thrust into solving a murder mystery with a cast of characters played by nonbinary icon Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. The trailer shows that this sequel will be full of suspense, camp, and intrigue. 

The first Knives Out film was met with critical acclaim for its performances and story, even bringing in an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. It was also a box office success, raking in over $311 million dollars. 

There was plenty of excitement for the first film. So naturally, the trailer to the second film set the internet ablaze.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix and in select theaters on December 23, 2022.

