A Thirsty New Pic of Daniel Craig Has the Internet Wondering Something

Nobody had “Butch Lesbian Daniel Craig” on their 2022 Bingo card, but here the f*ck we are anyway.

This morning, the gay Internet started passing around a few now-iconic shots of the actor from his first post-Bond, pre-Glass Onion project, a saucy lil vodka ad directed by none other than Taika Waititi.

Well leave it to Taika to take a perfectly straight cultural icon and turn him into literally Judith Butler.

Something about the combination of the black muscle shirt, the skinny chain, and the haircut are setting the Sapphics off in no uncertain terms.

Merritt really said it best:

Listen, we didn’t expect this gift from the Universe, but we’ll sure as hell take it.

I’ve fallen (for butch lesbian Daniel Craig) and I can’t get up.

He’s off to steal your girl, AND your style.

The lesbians aren’t the only ones loving it:

Literally what a world.

