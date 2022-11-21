A Thirsty New Pic of Daniel Craig Has the Internet Wondering Something

Nobody had “Butch Lesbian Daniel Craig” on their 2022 Bingo card, but here the f*ck we are anyway.

This morning, the gay Internet started passing around a few now-iconic shots of the actor from his first post-Bond, pre-Glass Onion project, a saucy lil vodka ad directed by none other than Taika Waititi.

Well leave it to Taika to take a perfectly straight cultural icon and turn him into literally Judith Butler.

Something about the combination of the black muscle shirt, the skinny chain, and the haircut are setting the Sapphics off in no uncertain terms.

Merritt really said it best:

Why does Daniel Craig look like a Barnard professor being interviewed about her latest collection of poetry https://t.co/dL6WmofGFQ — merritt k (@merrittk) November 20, 2022

Listen, we didn’t expect this gift from the Universe, but we’ll sure as hell take it.

remember when daniel craig was like “i go to gay bars because i don’t get in fist fights there?” well they turned him into a dyke, and i for one love that. https://t.co/NQ5IyZpeYb — the pearl next door (@pearlsnapped) November 21, 2022

Therapist: “Butch lesbian Daniel Craig isnt real and cant hurt you”

Butch lesbian Daniel Craig: https://t.co/Z2rnnA1ts4 — Reduxsystem posting dump (@Reduxsystem) November 21, 2022

I’ve fallen (for butch lesbian Daniel Craig) and I can’t get up.

He’s off to steal your girl, AND your style.

I see that Daniel Craig has started dressing like me https://t.co/YnHw7B9jXW — croak madam (@hexidecima) November 21, 2022

The lesbians aren’t the only ones loving it:

Daniel Craig looks like that 50+ year old gay man at the bars dancing by himself wondering how his youth passed him by pic.twitter.com/AqpcCr3k2c — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 16, 2022

Literally what a world.