Be Still My Heart

What We Can Expect from “Heartstopper” Season 2

By

Our hearts have been patiently stopped for a full year now, ever since Heartstopper’s breakout first season released last April. There have been production stills, some behind the scene updates, but so far Netflix has kept a tight lid on what’s in store for the next chapter. Now, with barely a week left to go until the series’ highly anticipated sophomore season, we’ve finally gotten the first full trailer.

The adorability factor hits hard right away. As Charlie (Joe Locke) walks into a classroom, Nick (Kit Connor) sneaks up behind him to cover his eyes, and the boys exchange their trademark breathless “Hi.” Afterwards, Charlie is walking home with his friends and shouts, “I have a boyfriend!” I genuinely don’t know if my heart will survive this.

The trailer goes on to tease some of the obstacles our protagonists will face. Nick is still in the middle of his coming out journey, and while Charlie wants to be supportive, there is an evident strain on their relationship. As sparks fly between Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), they wrestle with the prospect of losing each other as best friends. And after telling Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) that she loves her, Tara (Corinna Brown) discovers her girlfriend isn’t quite ready to say it back. But all of that isn’t even the worst of the drama: Tao has to face down a painful breakup with his haircut.

RELATED

Where to Start with the Queer Cinematic Canon

One way or another, Heartstopper Season Two seems poised to give us the best of both worlds—happy queer babies who are also in the process of growing up. For those who need to mentally, emotionally, and spiritually prepare for this journey, Netflix has shared a handy season one recap featuring the main cast. But there’s also no better time for a binge rewatch.

The second season is not only taking the boys to Paris, it is introducing several new cast members. Nick’s family is rounded out with his older brother David (Jack Barton) and his dad Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert). Elle gets some new friends in Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self). Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan) joins the student body at Higgs, and Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani) joins the teaching staff at Truham.

All eight episodes of Heartstopper Season Two will be available August 3rd on Netflix.

Tags: Heartstopper Joe Locke Kit Connor William Gao Yasmin Finney
Read More in TV
Viral Sensation Kalen Allen Reaches New Heights in Media and Expands His Career in the Digital Age
The INTO Interview
Viral Sensation Kalen Allen Reaches New Heights in Media and Expands His Career in the Digital Age
BY Eshe Ukweli
Kim Kardashian is Mother in Creepy, New Teaser for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’
Mother
Kim Kardashian is Mother in Creepy, New Teaser for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Drag Race’ Alum Willam and Sophie Anderson Test Out Their Brain Power in Season 2 of ‘F***ing Smart’
Smart Cookie
‘Drag Race’ Alum Willam and Sophie Anderson Test Out Their Brain Power in Season 2 of ‘F***ing Smart’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Our Flag Means Death’ Actor Vico Ortiz Shares Their Polyamorous Relationship With the World
I Only Have Eyes for Two
‘Our Flag Means Death’ Actor Vico Ortiz Shares Their Polyamorous Relationship With the World
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Bella Ramsey Scores Bittersweet First Emmy Nomination in Gendered Category
One Step Forward...
Bella Ramsey Scores Bittersweet First Emmy Nomination in Gendered Category
BY Johnny Levanier
Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall Take Over as Hosts for ‘We’re Here’ Season 4
Dragtastic
Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall Take Over as Hosts for ‘We’re Here’ Season 4
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
Doll Week
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
BY Henry Giardina & Alani Vargas
People are Not Happy About the <i>Polly Pocket</i> Movie for One Important Reason
No Thanks
People are Not Happy About the Polly Pocket Movie for One Important Reason
BY Henry Giardina
Queer Malaysians are Not Fans of Matty Healy’s Performative Allyship
Performative Activism Alert
Queer Malaysians are Not Fans of Matty Healy’s Performative Allyship
BY Johnny Levanier
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
Coming Soon
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
BY Johnny Levanier
The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour
Out of this world
The BeyHive Believes That the Aliens Are Here for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour
BY Joshua S. Mackey
5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest
Out of the Celluloid Closet
5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest
BY Jonathan P. Higgins Ed.D.
<em>Nothing Compares</em> and the the Redemption of Sinéad O’Connor in a Post-Roe World
RIP
Nothing Compares and the the Redemption of Sinéad O’Connor in a Post-Roe World
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX