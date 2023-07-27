What We Can Expect from “Heartstopper” Season 2

Our hearts have been patiently stopped for a full year now, ever since Heartstopper’s breakout first season released last April. There have been production stills, some behind the scene updates, but so far Netflix has kept a tight lid on what’s in store for the next chapter. Now, with barely a week left to go until the series’ highly anticipated sophomore season, we’ve finally gotten the first full trailer.

It's finally here! Enjoy the trailer for Heartstopper Season 2, premiering August 3 🍂. pic.twitter.com/12QdhdZYZI — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

The adorability factor hits hard right away. As Charlie (Joe Locke) walks into a classroom, Nick (Kit Connor) sneaks up behind him to cover his eyes, and the boys exchange their trademark breathless “Hi.” Afterwards, Charlie is walking home with his friends and shouts, “I have a boyfriend!” I genuinely don’t know if my heart will survive this.

The trailer goes on to tease some of the obstacles our protagonists will face. Nick is still in the middle of his coming out journey, and while Charlie wants to be supportive, there is an evident strain on their relationship. As sparks fly between Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), they wrestle with the prospect of losing each other as best friends. And after telling Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) that she loves her, Tara (Corinna Brown) discovers her girlfriend isn’t quite ready to say it back. But all of that isn’t even the worst of the drama: Tao has to face down a painful breakup with his haircut.

One way or another, Heartstopper Season Two seems poised to give us the best of both worlds—happy queer babies who are also in the process of growing up. For those who need to mentally, emotionally, and spiritually prepare for this journey, Netflix has shared a handy season one recap featuring the main cast. But there’s also no better time for a binge rewatch.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres in 9 days, so we gave 8 of the stars 4 minutes to recap Season 1. pic.twitter.com/HEufzjOSSt — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

The second season is not only taking the boys to Paris, it is introducing several new cast members. Nick’s family is rounded out with his older brother David (Jack Barton) and his dad Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert). Elle gets some new friends in Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self). Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan) joins the student body at Higgs, and Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani) joins the teaching staff at Truham.

All eight episodes of Heartstopper Season Two will be available August 3rd on Netflix.