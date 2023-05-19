The INTO Interview

‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee Dish About Their New Coming-Of-Age Series

By

The To All the Boys book franchise stepped onto the scene and gave fans three coming-of-age novels that showed the trials and tribulations of young love through the story of Lara Jean Covey. The film adaptation of the popular trilogy brought the magic of the bestselling book series to the streaming giant Netflix in 2018. Now, fans get to revisit the beloved franchise in the new spin-off TV series, XO, Kitty, focused on Lara Jean’s little sister Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart). 

Love is fickle and when it involves teenages, it’s even more so. But teen matchmaker Kitty has love all figured out – or so she thinks. When Kitty decides to move halfway across the world to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), she learns that relationships aren’t what they seem. While at her new school, she encounters several people who help her come to realize that, including social media star Yuri (Gia Kim) and ultra-privileged Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee).

INTO spoke with Choi, Kim, and Lee about what to expect from their new series. 

RELATED

‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan Discuss Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
Tags: Coming of Age, Netflix, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, XO Kitty
Read More in TV
‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan Discuss Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
The Into Interview
‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan Discuss Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Jinkx Monsoon Is Out for Laughs in Her New Special ‘Red Head Redemption’
The Into Interview
Jinkx Monsoon Is Out for Laughs in Her New Special ‘Red Head Redemption’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Apparently Pete Davidson Has Sex with a Dude on “Bupkis”
Guy on Guy
Apparently Pete Davidson Has Sex with a Dude on “Bupkis”
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
A Disney Movie Just Proved That Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law Works Just As Intended
Florida Isn't Okay
A Disney Movie Just Proved That Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law Works Just As Intended
BY Faefyx Collington
New Angelica Ross, Chappell Roan, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Angelica Ross, Chappell Roan, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
Bay Davis Is Taking Up Space & Knocking Sh*t Over
25 Under 25
Bay Davis Is Taking Up Space & Knocking Sh*t Over
BY Faefyx Collington
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX