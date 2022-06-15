The Cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7’ Slayed These Archival ‘Vogue’ Covers

If you’re watching RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, the all winners season, then you know that these queens didn’t come here to play. They came here to slay. And while you’re waiting for the next episode to come out on Paramount+, get into these photos released by Vogue of these queens recreating iconic Vogue covers.

To mark #Pride Month, Vogue presented the cast of @RupaulsDragRace All Stars 7 with a challenge of our own: the eight queens were tasked with recreating archival Vogue covers and giving them a drag-ified twist. https://t.co/B5ZRXPrvfs — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

To commemorate Pride month, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, Jinkx Monsoon, Trinity the Tuck, Raja Gemini, The Vivienne, Jaida Essence Hall, and Monet X Change each brought an archival Vogue cover into 2022 and recreated it with their drag. And remember these are all winners, baby. So, these queens know how to pose and serve face. Check out these covers.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne recreated this eerie and glamorous November 1934 cover of a face in a bell jar.

“As soon as I saw the original cover, I knew that this was one I wanted to recreate. There’s an eeriness to it—a face in a bell jar? It’s quite dark, yet stunning at the same time,” shared @THEVIVIENNEUK on recreating this Vogue Cover from November 1934. https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/HUqS1uCScF — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Shea Couleé

Again, Shea Couleé reminded us that she invented the color white with this February 1928 cover.

“When doing my research, I was so enamored by the old hand-drawn covers of Vogue. There is something so deeply romantic about that era, and that’s what I wanted to reflect with this recreation,” says @SheaCoulee on choosing a Vogue Cover from 1928. https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/AKJXaCDsmk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Trinity the Tuck

Trinity the Tuck served old Hollywood glam in this recreation of Vogue’s January 1945 cover.

“For me, I love vintage and old Hollywood glam. I loved the hat and thought it looked beautiful! For my final image, I tried to stay as close to the original for integrity purposes,” shared @TrinityTheTuck on this Vogue Cover from January 1945. https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/YcOFF5jDuS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall chose to recreate the striking expression in this January 1950 cover.

“I was immediately drawn to the expression in the face on this cover. Even with the negative space of the face, you react. That expression, coupled with the beauty of the eye and lip makeup, pulled me in,” @jaidaehall says about this 1950s Vogue Cover. https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/tykf0fI3l2 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon served Gatsby realness September 1926 cover.

“The rainbows were what sealed it for me, though—I was excited to do a modern, contemporary take on this image. I see a strong and powerful woman holding an artifact of sorts… a Pandora’s box,” says @JinkxMonsoon. Jinkx recreated a Vogue cover from 1926.https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/seuN7F0KFc — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Monet X Change

Monet X Change channeled the media mogul Oprah and her October 1998 cover.

“There is absolutely no outdoing @Oprah, so I chose an exact depiction with tasteful ornamentations. Diamond earrings for class and a hand on the hip for sass,” says @monetxchange on choosing this October 1998 Vogue Cover. https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/jBy1yIBo4A — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Yvie Oddly

Yvie Oddly blossomed in the recreation of this February 1964 cover.

“I chose to recreate this cover because it’s so iconic that it’s already been referenced everywhere. I tried to take something classic and subvert it,” explained @OddlyYvie on their recreation of this Vogue Cover from February 1964. https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/VMFXBhQPUv — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

Raja Gemini

Lastly, Raja Gemini let out her inner artist and recreated this February 1935 cover.

“I was attracted to the two-dimensional, minimal, graphic nature of this cover. Illustration was a huge part of fashion magazines in its earliest form, and as an artist, it was most attractive to replicate,” says @sutanamrull on choosing a cover from 1935.https://t.co/Br8Lq8hXX4 pic.twitter.com/rIt8ayVN6N — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 14, 2022

These queens slay all day every day, not just during Pride month.