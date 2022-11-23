Brandy and Rita Ora Bring Their Magical Talents to Disney+’s “The Pocketwatch”

The impossible is happening in the Descendants franchise, as it brings together some powerful music talent in its next installment. Disney+’s The Pocketwatch takes fans back to the mythical land of Auradon where Descendants first introduced the progeny of some of Disney’s most famous villains. But they’re also including a new location, Wonderland, from the famous Alice in Wonderland. And we get two new queens in the process.

British pop star Rita Ora will take on the role of the villainous Queen of Hearts. So R.I.P to all who get in her way.

And we have R&B pop legend Brandy Norwood bringing back her iconic rendition of Cinderella from her days in the movie production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s film of the same name.

Simply iconic.

Besides being royalty, the two will also play the parents to Chloe (Malia Baker) and Red (Kylie Cantrall). Chloe, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, and Red, daughter of Queen of Hearts, couldn’t be any more different from each other. Their paths soon cross at a celebration in Auradon when chaos occurs. In order to prevent an impending coup, the two teens join forces and travel back in time with the use of a pocket watch made by the Mad Hatter’s son to stop an event that will lead to catastrophic consequences.

Joining Norwood, Ora, Baker, and Cantrall are Descendants alums China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother. New cast members include Dara Reneé as Ulyana, sister to Ursula, Joshua Colley as Hook, Morgan Dudley as young Cinderella, and Ruby Rose Turner as Brigdet the eventual Queen of Hearts.

The Descendants franchise, like many Disney properties, is known for its soundtracks. The Pocketwatch will be no different. Seven original songs will be a part of the soundtrack, as well as a collection of unannounced Disney classic songs will be featured in the film. If there’s a mother-daughter duet of “Impossible” by Cinderella and Chloe we might just ascend.

Production and rehearsals have started on The Pocketwatch and while we don’t have an exact release date, the film will more than likely premiere during the latter half of 2023 on Disney+. Directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, The Pocketwatch looks like it’s ready to serve up a magical time.