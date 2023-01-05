Evil Dead Rise Takes Mommy Issues to Another Level in First Trailer

**TW: graphic violence in upcoming trailer**

There’s new life in the The Evil Dead franchise with the latest installment titled Evil Dead Rise. In this upcoming film, sisters Beth (Lilly Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and Ellie’s children are struggling to survive the chaotic onslaught from a horde of evil parasitic demons called Deadites.

Beth visits her sister Ellie and her kids in a cramped Los Angeles apartment. What would be an ordinary family reunion turns into a dark one when Ellie is possessed by the Deadites, wreaking havoc on the family she loves in the most malicious ways.

The trailer is filled with hair-raising (or scalp-raising) moments and will make you look at needles, glass, and cheese graters in a different way. Check it out below, but know that you’ve been warned.

Feel changed after watching that? We do too.

The Evil Dead franchise has been giving audiences chills and scares since 1981 with its first film The Evil Dead. Created by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi (2000s Spider-Man franchise, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness), the franchise started off following the gruesome adventures of main character Ash (played by Bruce Campbell) as he faces off against the Deadites in the films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II (1987), and Army of Darkness (1992).

The franchise was rebooted with the 2013 film Evil Dead with a new cast and protagonist, Mia (played by Jane Levy). Now, filmmaker Lee Cronin plans to take the reins of the franchise with Evil Dead Rise.

Along with Sullivan and Sutherland, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy join the cast to create a family affair. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for trans actor Davies, who plays Danny in the film and will also be featured in Netflix’s upcoming live-action One Piece series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Davies (@morganlogoff)



Evil Dead Rise premieres in theaters on April 21, 2023