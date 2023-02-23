Here’s What Riz Ahmed Has to Say to Joyland Haters

After Pakistani queer film Joyland faced censorship in its home country, actor Riz Ahmed put his weight behind the project, becoming an executive producer. Now, Ahmed has opened up about his decision and what he hopes the film will accomplish for the transgender community in Pakistan and abroad.

Joyland follows an unemployed married man, Haider (Ali Junejo), who gets a job with a dance troupe and falls in love with its trans showrunner, Biba (Alina Khan). Prior to its domestic release, the film was banned in Pakistan, though this was eventually lifted in every state except Punjab.

In January, Ahmed signed on as executive producer along with production company Left Handed Films, a move that is expected to bolster Joyland’s chances with the Academy Awards. At the time, Ahmed expressed his passion for the film in a statement, writing, “JOYLAND is ground-breaking. And it’s easy to get lost in all the ways that it is; the first Pakistani film at Cannes, the first award-winner, the first to be Oscar®️ shortlisted, and a queer love story that has overcome multiple bans.

“But more important than any of the glass ceilings it smashes, is how this film so masterfully breaks our hearts. Saim Sadiq’s filmmaking is both understated and gut-wrenching. His writing is consistently unexpected, and every scene is so elegantly composed but still bursting with raw performances.”

In a new interview with Metro, Ahmed elaborated on his involvement with the film, explaining why he had no concerns with being attached to “controversial” subject matter. Instead, he sees the film as shining a light on people who have always been a part of Pakistan.

“Transgender people have been a very established part of South Asian culture for centuries and centuries,” he explained. “And they can often hold a quite paradoxical position in the culture. They are visible and commonplace. It’s been like that for hundreds of years. And they almost occupy a privileged position, culturally and spiritually speaking, in that they’re thought to be able to kind of bless you or curse you, if you rub them up the wrong or right way.”

In light of all that history, Ahmed is also considering what comes next for the trans community Pakistani. He hopes that Joyland can play some role in expanding audiences’ perceptions. “Hopefully, the more different kinds of stories we can see from different parts of the world,” he said, “the more it will open our minds and our hearts to different ways of doing things.”