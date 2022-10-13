“Love, Lizzo” Tells the Superstar’s Story, Her Way

Looks like Lizzo has something special for us all. The three time Grammy Award-winning singer, rapper, flutist, actress, producer, and twerker extraordinaire announced the date and title of her HBO Max documentary yesterday. Love, Lizzo will premiere on November 24, 2022.

Finally telling my story, MY WAY. ❤️ 11/24 pic.twitter.com/ilKZc4wImz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 12, 2022

The announcement was plastered on Lizzo‘s social media accounts with the caption “Finally telling my story, My Way”. The documentary project was announced in May, but was left without a release date and title until now. Love, Lizzo is expected to cover the dynamic singer’s rise to fame and the adversity she experienced along the way.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo stated when the documentary was first announced. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max.”

With roots in the Minneapolis music scene, Lizzo’s humble beginnings turned into mainstream success with the re-release of her Billboard Hot 100 number one song “Truth Hurts” in 2019.

Now, with four studio albums, two EPs, two mixtapes, a reality show, multiple hits, and a treasure trove of awards, Lizzo is just getting started and has no plans of slowing down.

After taking on acting in films like Hustlers and UglyDolls, to producing and starring in her Emmy Award-winning reality tv show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a documentary on her rise to fame was the clear next step.

“From ‘Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process,” she said in a press release. “It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Love, Lizzo premieres on HBO Max on November 24, 2022.