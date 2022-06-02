Young Love

This New Trans Coming-Of-Age Film Shows That “Anything’s Possible”

By

Mark your calendars for July 22, 2022 for the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Anything’s Possible. Written by Ximena García Lecuona and directed by Billy Porter, in his directorial debut, Anything’s Possible tells the story of Kelsa (Eva Reign), a trans high school student in her senior year whose life changes when her crush, bashful senior Khal (Abubakhr Ali), asks her out. In spite of what gossip or drama could ensue, the two navigate a connection in a movie that puts a spotlight on the highs and lows of young love. 

And by the looks of the trailer, this is the trans Gen Z coming-of-age story we needed.

Set in Pittsburgh and featuring an ensemble cast of Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Courtnee Carter, and Grant Reynolds, the Anything’s Possible joins new movies that highlight LGBTQ youth stories without focusing on trauma. Following the queer coming-of-age Netflix hit Heartstopper, Anything’s Possible is a reminder that we need more hollistic narratives that highlight trans people growing up, living life, and finding love. 

WI_03261_RC.jpg

“This is an aspirational story. It’s almost like a fairytale,” Porter says for Variety. “We know that. It’s a look at what we can be. That’s what we as artists get to do — look at what we can be and what we should be.”

WI_04082_R.jpg

That part! This is what should be and now with the movie’s trailer out, the internet is buzzing with joy.

We have all the feels.

 

Tags: Abubakr Ali, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Anything's Possible, Billy Porter, Coming of Age, Eva Reign, LGBTQ, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Transgender
