‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Strikes Again With a New Trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted a new trailer this week and this time we get more Jane, more Valkyrie, and *cough* so much more of Thor.

With Korg (Taika Waititi) recounting what Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been up to, the trailer shows Thor bettering his physical and mental health, while finding a new sense of purpose in the universe. Now along for the ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor navigates the cosmos as a new and improved man. And while traversing through space always brings surprises, who would’ve thought a superpowered Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who effortlessly wields Mjolnir like it’s a number 2 pencil, would appear.

jane foster as the mighty thor pic.twitter.com/x5VWgnicub — jay ≋ (@lovedaggerr) May 24, 2022

While Jane and Thor reconnect, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is busy being the baddest King of New Asgard.

And like Thor: Ragnarok, there are plenty of antics, but there’s still another threat to the universe to contend with. This threat comes in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seemingly invented body paint.

Gorr the God Butcher pic.twitter.com/79NJDTrehp — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) May 24, 2022

So, there’s a lot going on, but even with all of this, it seems like there’s still a spark between Thor and Jane.

Thor & Jane stare at each other in this official new #ThorLoveAndThunder still! pic.twitter.com/aiigA3PCzY — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 24, 2022

But we also love the chemistry between Valkyrie and Jane.

I’m already in love with Jane and Valkyrie’s dynamic in this movie 😭 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/xifyBZhNgN — alias (@itsjustanx) May 24, 2022

Oh, did we mention naked Thor?

Phase 4 is MCU men getting naked *Thor joined the group* pic.twitter.com/yL02zwk4sA — Donies ☂ (@lfysnxhiddles) May 24, 2022

Don’t mind us. We’re just swooning and the internet seems to be just as delighted by all that the new Thor film has to offer.

if thor’s ass is uncensored in theaters i’ll actually immediately rate love and thunder five stars . — ceo of kory (@korysverse) May 24, 2022

Taika… I’m starting to notice a trend in your Thor movies. pic.twitter.com/Mch8hnDibn — Moon Kasey (@RawbertBeef) May 24, 2022

Naked Thor in the trailer is all the marketing that’s needed tbh — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) May 24, 2022

Taika waititi best thing to happen to marvel idc idc — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 24, 2022

in early development for this film they wrote "but what do BISEXUALS want?" on a whiteboard and underlined it eight times https://t.co/fODnWzHI0C — lex croucher (@lexcanroar) May 24, 2022

i can’t get over how good natalie looks cause GAH DAMNNNN https://t.co/8Uz6YhTLbl — natasha 🏳️‍🌈 (@midtown_spidey) May 24, 2022

give me my bisexuals https://t.co/RYVT5vIPJQ pic.twitter.com/1HVoUwZn24 — борсук в кашкеті 🇺🇦 || ofmd/wwdits obsession (@theDoctors_Name) May 24, 2022

Sure naked Thor is nice, but put Jane and Valkyrie into the mix and you have a film that’s too hot to handle. We’re not sure if this is what Marvel intended, but we won’t complain.