Return to Panem

“Euphoria’s” Hunter Schafer Heads to Panem in ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

By

We are going back to Panem, but to a time where The Hunger Games were fairly new, and President Snow was simply a mentor to tributes instead of a ruler of a dystopian world. And who’s coming along for a journey to the past? Hunter Schafer. 

The trans actress, screenwriter, model, and producer is joining the cast of The Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Tigris Snow, sister to President Snow. 

The prequel to the highly successful book and film trilogy tells the story of Coriolanus Snow, prior to maturing into the autocratic leader with a chilling demeanor that he ultimately became, as her mentors a tribute from District 12 for the 10th annual Hunger Games. Along with Schafer, the film features Tom Blyth as Snow and Rachel Zegler as Snow’s mentee Lucy Gray Baird. 

Since making her acting debut in HBO’s Euphoria, Schafer has steadily increased her profile with her lauded performance as trans teen Jules, modeling for some of the top fashion brands, like Mugler, and taking her turn at screenwriting and producing for Euphoria. Now, she’s eyeing movies, with The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as her feature film debut. 

Schafer has been slaying the game, and to have her bring to life Tigris Snow (what a name!) will only elevate her career. The internet definitely took notice. 

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres in theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023.

Tags: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Film, LGBTQ, Panem, Prequel, The Hunger Games, Transgender
Read More
Our Picks from Frameline: <i>Bambi</i> and <i>Unidentified Objects</i>
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Our Picks from Frameline: Bambi and Unidentified Objects
BY Emma Ambrose
Conservatives Are Freaking Out Over <i>Lightyear</i>’s Lesbian Kiss
Extra Extra
Conservatives Are Freaking Out Over Lightyear’s Lesbian Kiss
BY Jude Cramer
Landon Richie is Done Asking for Permission
20 Under 20
Landon Richie is Done Asking for Permission
BY Zuri C. Davenport
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]