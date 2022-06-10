Food for Thot

What’s Postmates’ Pride Month Contribution? A Bottom-Friendly Menu

During Pride month, some businesses blast their logos in rainbow, some make donations to LGBTQ non-profits, and then some give you “bottom-friendly” menu items.

Postmates’ latest pride effort is a bottom-friendly menu announced via social media this week. With a stop-motion video full of fruits, veggies, and other food items, the clip explores what foods are considered best to eat before giving your “peach” a special treat and which ones may lead to a less than desirable experience. Postmates’ bottom-friendly menu curates restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City to support your bottoming ambitions. Did you know that sushi is a great bottom-friendly meal option?

Anyway, the bottom-friendly menu is in partnership with Dr. Evan Goldstein of Bespoke Surgical and social media influencer Rob Anderson, who also narrates the video. Additionally, a donation was made by Postmates to The Okra Project, “a collective that seeks to address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans People wherever we can reach them”.  

But the internet is split on Postmates’ latest venture. Some like that this food delivery service is acknowledging the mechanics of anal sex and providing ways to support the experience. 

Others see it as another unwanted addition to rainbow capitalism during this month, while also perpetuating the need to police your diet in order to partake in anal sex. 

This time of the year always generates controversy, as different corporations are quick to create new ways to increase LGBTQ consumerism, but also donate to anti-LGBTQ causes and platforms. Specifically for Postmates, which is owned by Uber, it wrestles with the history of LGBTQ discrimination associated with ride-share apps. 

On another end, many queer and trans folks feel that these organizations make them feel seen when they create products, guides, and services geared towards the LGBTQ community. 

What say you? Will your try out the bottom-friendly menu or will you eat with pride elsewhere?

Tags: Bottom Dysphoria, Postmates, Pride Month
