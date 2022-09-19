Zaya Wade is the Gorgeous Face of Tiffany and Co. in New Campaign

15-year-old Zaya Wade has already changed the world for the better—anything else she does in her promising career is simply icing on the cake.

A prominent trans activist, Wade also enjoys a career as a sought-after model, most recently in an ad for Tiffany and Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

In an Instagram photo posted with the caption “dreams come true,” Wade shows off a classic, minimalistic gold bracelet from the famed jewelry company. Her fans, needless to say, are eating.

Zaya’s mother, the actress, producer, and writer Gabrielle Union-Wade, simply wrote: A vision. ❤️, while Tommy Dorfmann left three red hearts on the post, and WNBA Chicago Sky baller Candace Parker commented: gorgeous.

But celebrities weren’t the only ones knocked off their feet after Wade’s post. Everyone is pretty much obsessed with Zaya’s modeling career. Simply put, we love to see it!

Zaya Wade is stunning 🔥 I’m so proud of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for supporting their child/ Step-child trough all the backlash pic.twitter.com/uMw30fhJMA — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) September 18, 2022

Zaya Wade just casually eating us all alive 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6ZjVCD7UGV — Brooke Lynn Hytes (@Bhytes1) September 17, 2022

She’s showing the world how it’s done.

ZAYA WADE!! Go head little LADY 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/L9QDc9hWcK — MEEkiyel MYersss (@AustynTaylor_1) September 18, 2022

On top of that, Zaya Wade and her family are showing other families what happens when you joyously and completely support your child for all the world to see.

This family is saving lives. Gabrielle and Dwyane’s unabashed pride and public support for Zaya is such an amazing model for what every trans girl deserves. That, and a Tiffany bracelet. https://t.co/XIa88dy4ic — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) September 19, 2022

I see she gonna be one of these elite girlies and I honestly fully support that. https://t.co/fx2UkQgZvv — Shut Down (@kat_blaque) September 19, 2022

You can’t stop icons from being iconic.

I WANT HER ON BILLBOARDS ASAP https://t.co/ItxJ7g1Umh — m a y a (@KioshiWarrior) September 19, 2022

Um, can we get someone to make this show STAT??

need to see Zaya Wade Skai Jackson and Marsai Martin in a high school feel good show for black girls https://t.co/6CeiChgvlJ — 🌞VALENTINA LAA BAMBOLEONA🌞 (@valentine2fine) September 19, 2022