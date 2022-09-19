Iconic

Zaya Wade is the Gorgeous Face of Tiffany and Co. in New Campaign

By

15-year-old Zaya Wade has already changed the world for the better—anything else she does in her promising career is simply icing on the cake.

A prominent trans activist, Wade also enjoys a career as a sought-after model, most recently in an ad for Tiffany and Co.

 

In an Instagram photo posted with the caption “dreams come true,” Wade shows off a classic, minimalistic gold bracelet from the famed jewelry company. Her fans, needless to say, are eating.

Zaya’s mother, the actress, producer, and writer Gabrielle Union-Wade, simply wrote: A vision. ❤️, while Tommy Dorfmann left three red hearts on the post, and WNBA Chicago Sky baller Candace Parker commented: gorgeous.

But celebrities weren’t the only ones knocked off their feet after Wade’s post. Everyone is pretty much obsessed with Zaya’s modeling career. Simply put, we love to see it!

She’s showing the world how it’s done.

On top of that, Zaya Wade and her family are showing other families what happens when you joyously and completely support your child for all the world to see.

You can’t stop icons from being iconic.

Um, can we get someone to make this show STAT??

