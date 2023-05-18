A Florida Traffic Sign Was Just Hacked to Say “Kill All Gays”

A traffic sign at Lake Nona Boulevard and Nemours Parkway in Orlando, Florida was altered last night to say “Kill All Gays.” Coming just days after Florida Governor and pudding lover Ron DeSantis signed a clump of anti-trans, anti-gay bills into law, the sign is being taken as an ominous sign of things to come.
The fact that this happened on May 17, otherwise known as the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, is even more chilling.
John Stemberger, the head of the conservative org Florida Family Alliance, at first claimed that the sign was a fake. But after the Orlando Sentinel started reporting on the hate crime, he quickly had to change his tune.
While Stemberger might now “join” the community in condemning blatant hate speech, it doesn’t change the fact that this week, Ron DeSantis signed five anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law, including a transphobic bathroom bill that makes it essentially illegal for trans citizens to use public restrooms.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made a statement after the hate crime, telling queer citizens that “you are respected and valued here, and we won’t be deterred in our efforts to ensure that our city is inclusive for all.”
Somebody better tell Ron DeSantis quick.