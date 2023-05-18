A Florida Traffic Sign Was Just Hacked to Say “Kill All Gays”

A traffic sign at Lake Nona Boulevard and Nemours Parkway in Orlando, Florida was altered last night to say “Kill All Gays.” Coming just days after Florida Governor and pudding lover Ron DeSantis signed a clump of anti-trans, anti-gay bills into law, the sign is being taken as an ominous sign of things to come.

The fact that this happened on May 17, otherwise known as the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, is even more chilling.

A traffic sign in Orlando, Florida just displayed a message that says “KILL ALL GAYS” on the same day that Ron DeSantis signed new extreme anti-LGBT bills into law.



It was International Day Against Homophobia. https://t.co/lLfVHhNrxz pic.twitter.com/lb26v58bhr — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 18, 2023

John Stemberger, the head of the conservative org Florida Family Alliance, at first claimed that the sign was a fake. But after the Orlando Sentinel started reporting on the hate crime, he quickly had to change his tune.

The head of the Florida Family Policy Alliance who pushed all of the bigoted anti LGBTQ bills wants you to know he is upset by the "Kill All Gays" road sign. This gif has never been more appropriate. https://t.co/pEQeUnol4w pic.twitter.com/Z31mD8mEZp — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 18, 2023

While Stemberger might now “join” the community in condemning blatant hate speech, it doesn’t change the fact that this week, Ron DeSantis signed five anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law, including a transphobic bathroom bill that makes it essentially illegal for trans citizens to use public restrooms.

Someone altered a #Florida digital traffic sign to say "KILL ALL GAYS" https://t.co/WBi03zQwRe via @ChrisCannFL — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) May 17, 2023

A traffic sign in Orlando, Florida just displayed a message that says, "KILL ALL GAYS" on the same day that Ron DeSantis signed new extreme anti-LGBTQIA+ hate bills into law.



It was International Day Against Homophobia.#HateKills #RepublicansAreFascists pic.twitter.com/Txq22xzfC0 — MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 (@AzPetrich) May 18, 2023

https://t.co/7Gzo6X3qaT The level of hate against the #LGBTQIA+ community in Florida is beyond out of control with their government leaders supporting and promoting the hate. Altering this sign to say “kill all gays” is criminal terrorism. I want to see DeSantis condemn this NOW! — 🏳️‍🌈Marty Weiss 🟧🟦🇨🇭🇺🇦🇷🇴🇵🇱🌈🦄♌️🦁🐉🕊 (@mwmtalent) May 18, 2023

A digital traffic sign near Lake Nona was altered to say “KILL ALL GAYS” early Wednesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department

👇https://t.co/P1fiOATnsd — Suzanne McDonald (@Suzanne31820209) May 18, 2023

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made a statement after the hate crime, telling queer citizens that “you are respected and valued here, and we won’t be deterred in our efforts to ensure that our city is inclusive for all.”

Somebody better tell Ron DeSantis quick.