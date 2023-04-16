A New Florida Bill Could Spell Literal Death for Queer and Trans Citizens

Florida has somehow become an even more lethal place to live for queer and trans Americans, thanks to the passage of two new bills.

The first, SB 1342, stipulates that sexual child abuse and acts of pedophilia may be punishable by the death penalty. The second bill would make it easier for a jury to send the accused to the gallows. According to Reuters, the bill “allows juries to recommend the death penalty in capital cases on an 8-4 vote” instead of a unanimous vote.

Now what does this have to do with queer people? If you’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on in Florida this year, you’ll know that Ron DeSantis is trying his best to have queer and trans citizens as well as their allies labeled as child abusers for simply helping trans kids get access to gender-affirming healthcare. And now, in Missouri, the nation’s first ban on trans healthcare for adults has passed.

Naturally, the idea that conservatives could be well within their legal right to label queer people “pedophiles” and then advance a death penalty sentence has queer and trans Americans worried for the safety of those stuck in the Sunshine State.

While the second bill is being framed as a response to the Parkland shooter’s actions, the timing seems just a bit suspicious.

Not only does the death penalty not reduce crime but this is the same state that has decided drag queens reading age appropriate books to children in libraries is sexual grooming.



Trans and queer Floridians are fearing for their lives right now.

As a recap, Florida has now:



1 – Made drag in public illegal, as a "sex crime against children"

2 – Made sexual crimes against children punishable by death

If you're queer and in Florida, I SERIOUSLY, EMPHATICALLY suggest to get the FUCK out of there as soon as you can.



Step 1: Define “being trans in public” as “a sexual crime against children”

Step 2: Make “sexual crimes against children” punishable by death and loosen ways to the death sentence



And for those calling it a “crazy leap” to equate this with trans genocide, let’s just see how many Republicans, clergymen, and actual child abusers are actually targeted by these bills.

🚨I am warning all LGBTQ+ Floridians, members of the media, lawyers, attorneys, allies and essentially anyone who will listen.



I understand the seriousness of what I’m about to say:



Let's actually unpack this.



If: sexual crimes against children = death penalty

and if: being openly gay as a teacher in a public school = sexual crime

Then: being openly gay as a teacher in a public school = death penalty



